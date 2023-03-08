CADILLAC — Those who don’t have access to high-speed internet or can’t afford it are encouraged to attend an upcoming event and share their experiences.
Ultimately, their testimony might make a difference in improving access to high-speed internet in Northern Michigan.
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is reaching out to residents in the Cadillac area for ideas on how best to spend a $1.6 billion federal investment to “expand high-speed internet service and achieve digital equity.”
The event is part of the MI Connected Future Tour, and will come to Cadillac on Wednesday, May 10. The event will be held from 4 to 6 pm at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, located at 8401 Mackinaw Trail.
The tour also will stop in Baldwin on April 12. The event will be held form 5 to 7 p.m. at the River Community Center, located at 9731 South M-37.
“High-speed internet access for our community means — video calls to family, online learning and health screens, remote work — a better quality of life for Lake County residents, businesses and visitors,” Lake County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Jodi Nichols wrote in a press release about the upcoming event.
“You know your community best, so make sure your voice is heard and Lake County’s needs are known!”
According to the state’s website, more than 30% of Michiganders either don’t have access to, can’t afford, or are missing the skills and technology needed for an internet connection.
“Every region and every community in our state has unique needs when it comes to getting everyone connected,” reads a description of the program on the state’s website. “We need input from them all — and that means, we want to hear from you.”
The event is free, but online registration is encouraged. Registration is available here: https://lnkd.in/dw3H2PxJ.
The statewide tour will include more than 40 events throughout 2023.
