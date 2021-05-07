CADILLAC — Local counties added deaths and hit milestone case numbers Thursday, with positivity rates ticking slightly upward over the past few days, though the numbers are still lower than they were a few weeks ago as the spring COVID-19 surge seemed to peak.
Here are where the local numbers stood on Thursday evening.
Wexford County
Wexford County added 14 new cases Thursday for a pandemic total of 2,452 cases; according to state data deaths increased by two and reached 39. The 7-day-average positivity rate was up slightly to 13.9%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 12.1% for teens 18 to 19, which was no change from Wednesday; 15.8% for people in their 20s; 24.2% for people in their 30s; 32.2% for people in their 40s; 45.5% for people 50 to 64; 68.3% for people 65 to 74 and 70.7% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 40.3%, up 0.4 two days in a row; the numbers were most recently updated on May 5, the state’s dashboard indicated.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had eight new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 1,206. State data had deaths holding at 16. The positivity rate was up slightly to 17.9%.
On Thursday vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.6% for teens 18 to 19, unchanged; 12.1% for people in their 20s, also unchanged; 20.5% for people in their 30s; 25.3% for people in their 40s; 43.9% for people 50 to 64; 68.9% for people 65 to 74 and 70.4% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 38.4%, an increase of 0.2 over the previous day.
Lake County
Lake County held at a pandemic total of 551. State data had the county holding at 14 deaths. The positivity rate dropped to 8.6%.
According to data available on Thursday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 3.9% for teens 18 to 19; 7.7% for people in their 20s; 12.9% for people in their 30s; 17.9% for people in their 40s; 36.7% for people 50 to 64; 50.9% for people 65 to 74 and 52.8% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 33.4%, the second day in a row of a 0.4 increase.
Osceola County
Cases were up by 11 for a pandemic total of 1,589, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. Deaths increased by one and reached 28. The positivity rate was 16.1%, holding fairly steady over the past few weeks.
According to available data on Thursday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.2% for teens 18 to 19; 9.7% for people in their 20s; 14.4% for people in their 30s; 18.9% for people in their 40s; 35.5% for people 50 to 64; 56.8% for people 65 to 74 and 58.7% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 31.2%, an uptick of 0.2 over the previous day.
Statewide cases reached 858,050 and deaths reached 18,054. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 51.2% and the completion rate was 40.7%, an increase of 0.8. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 11.8%
