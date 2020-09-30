Statewide fatal crashes up but not locally

With construction on a fall project starting Monday on M-115 and the final quarter of a unique year about to start, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hoping 2020 ends safely.
While there have been fewer motorists on state roads this year when compared to 2019, MDOT officials recently said data shows the number of road and work zone fatalities are on the rise. The increase in fatal crashes comes at a time when MDOT is reporting a 20% decrease in overall statewide traffic volumes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As of last week, MDOT reported 730 people have died on Michigan roads, which is an increase of 58 deaths compared to this time last year. Most recently, vehicles struck three on-the-job road workers, killing two of them.
On Sept. 21, Zachery Morisette, a 26-year old Macomb County Department of Roads employee, was struck and killed while replacing a manhole cover on I-94 near 9 Mile Road in Macomb County. On Sept. 24, Jeremy Zeitz, a 40-year old road worker from Gladwin, was struck and killed while working on Sherwood Highway over I-69 in Eaton County.
On Monday, the $2.3 million project to resurface 8.7 miles of M-115 from 28 Road to the Mesick roundabout began. The work will require daytime lane closures with traffic regulators and also includes speed limits lowered to 45 mph.
“As we begin our Rebuilding Michigan bonding program aimed at catching up with years of our state’s underinvestment in roads, you can expect a great deal of work on highways across the state,‘ State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “We implore you to slow down and drive through work zones as if it was your own workplace.‘
In addition to fatalities, the Michigan State Police reported a statewide total of 3,597 people who were injured on Michigan roads. Compared to last year at this time, that is 348 fewer, according to Michigan State Police data.
MSP Seventh District public service officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said speed is playing a role in these fatal and personal injury crashes. He also said distracted driving is likely a role in some, if not, all of these crashes.
Due to the concerns of speed and crashes on M-115, Carroll said an initiative was started on the highway.
Earlier this year the Cadillac Post increased patrols on the road as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists. The Cadillac Post partnered with the Mount Pleasant Post to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M-115 focusing on the areas between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S. 10 in the south (Osceola/Clare-Mount Pleasant Post).
The goal, through increased frequency of patrols and increase in traffic contacts, will be the lowering of observed speeds and reduction of accidents, including those attributed to speed on M-115 between M-37 and U.S. 10. This area represents the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone. The enforcement initiative targets observed high-speed areas, according to the MSP.
Carroll said the focus on M-115 was never about generating revenue, but rather safety.
“We haven’t tried to keep this a secret. If we have a trooper working M-115 and they don’t write a ticket, we feel we have done our job,‘ Carroll said.
Although traffic numbers are trending less than last year, Carroll said volumes are back to normal levels and have trended that way since around the Memorial Day holiday.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he believes traffic volumes have returned to normal levels. He also said while statewide numbers are showing a trend upward in the number of fatalities, Missaukee County is not.
What they are seeing, however, is a trend of speeders going faster.
Starting in the spring, Yancer said the sheriff’s office started to get calls about Lotan Road. The complaints talked about the volume of traffic and the speed of vehicles. Yancer said typically there weren’t complaints like that for that stretch of road. Similar to what the MSP did on M-115, Yancer said the sheriff’s office started putting a focus on Lotan Road. That included writing tickets for 20-25 mph over the speed limit.
In Wexford County, Sgt. Brian Rood said the sheriff’s office is seeing people driving at higher speeds for multiple reasons. While that is true, Rood said on average deputies are writing fewer tickets. Part of that reason is the increase of the speed limit on highways such as M-55 and M-37 as well as U.S. 131.
Previous, Rood said deputies could write an average of 15-20 tickets a month but now write only 5-6. Of those tickets that are written, Rood said they are for higher rates of speed. Like Missaukee County, Rood said the trend in Wexford County is not showing higher amounts of fatal crashes or personal injury crashes.
Year-to-date, Rood said there have been 121 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes in Wexford County. When compared with the same period last year, those numbers are slightly lower. In 2019 during this period, Rood said there were 127 personal injury crashes and three fatalities.
With the calendar nearing October and the potential for cold weather coming, Rood also said now is a good time to be more aware of driving conditions.
“It is starting to get cooler at night so glare ice could be on the road in the mornings,‘ he said. “Give yourself extra distance between vehicles and time to get where you are going.‘
