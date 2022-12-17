Statewide holiday travel grows as gas prices fall

CADILLAC — The holiday season is full of motion. Families are traveling by plane, train and automobile to get where they need to be on time, and this year, it’s going to be crowded.
According to a travel forecast from AAA, an anticipated 3.5 million Michigan residents will be traveling 50 miles or more away from home for the holidays. Auto travel in particular has increased by about 2% between 2021 and 2022, but travel by plane has seen the largest increase of 13% in the last year.
AAA reports that around 3.2 million Michiganders will take at least one holiday road trip this season, which is about 64,000 more people than last year. Although the holiday travel has increased since the slowing of the pandemic, the state has yet to reach pre-COVID numbers, but they’re close.
High summer travel numbers established that the price of gas doesn’t keep people from making their trips — it just makes it more expensive. But now that gas prices have fallen almost 85 cents in the last month, AAA predicts that travelers will reallocate money saved to the cost of hotels, dining and shopping, all of which have risen in cost.
As far as when travelers should hit the road, AAA said any time before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 will be the least congested. Those traveling on Christmas Eve should shoot for any time before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.
Minimal traffic is expected for Christmas Day, but things will pick up again Dec. 26, and it’s suggested travelers stick to any time before noon or after 7 p.m. From Dec. 27-30, any travel would be best executed before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. There is minimal traffic expected for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Sgt. Eric Sumpter said local roadways are relatively quiet around the holidays, but that doesn’t mean travelers shouldn’t be wary of poor weather conditions. Meteorologists have already predicted a white Christmas, and Sumpter urges drivers to be alert, slow down and stay off the road if they’ve been consuming alcohol.
Sumpter said the Cadillac Post has received grant funding to provide additional roadway patrol through the holiday season to better catch speeding and drunken drivers. As long as people are careful, he said they should just enjoy the holiday and know their roads are covered.
