With all the unofficial results in on Wednesday, the state passed both Proposal 2 and Proposal 1, but it was more of a mixed bag of results locally.
Voters in Michigan supported the wide-ranging initiative backed by voting rights advocates by a tally of 2,576,796 yes votes to 1,719,577. The measure passed with nearly 60% of registered voters in the state’s approval. The proposal expands early voting options, requires state-funded return postage and drop boxes for absentee ballots and specifies that the Board of State Canvassers has only a “clerical, nondiscretionary” duty to certify election results.
The proposal also preempts Republican attempts to tighten photo identification laws by amending the state constitution to include the current alternative of signing an affidavit.
While state voters passed it overall, local voters in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties did not.
Lake County voters were opposed to the measure with 2,563 no votes to 2,476 yes votes, while Missaukee County voters dismissed the proposal with 4,621 no votes to 2,680 yes votes.
In Osceola County, voters were against the measure by a tally of 5,965 no votes to 4,153 yes votes, while Wexford County voters were against the statewide ballot proposal by a tally of 7,845 no votes to 6,922 yes votes.
The other statewide proposal on Tuesday’s ballot was Proposal 1 and it dealt with a constitutional amendment for election transparency and term limits. State voters approved the proposal by a tall of 2,828,631 yes votes to 1,436, 549 no votes.
Proposal 1 amends the state constitution to reduce the maximum length lawmakers can serve in the Legislature from 14 years to 12 years but allows them to serve the full tenure in one chamber. Lawmakers elected to the Senate in 2022 would still be subject to the current term limits.
It also requires state lawmakers, the governor, the secretary of state and the state attorney general to disclose certain financial information.
Locally, voters were similar in their votes on Proposal 1. Only Missaukee County voters did not approve the measure.
With 100% of precincts reported, Missaukee County’s unofficial results showed voters were opposed to the proposal, with 3,736 no votes to 3,517 yes votes. In Osceola County, unofficial results had it passing with 5,352 yes votes to 4,721 no votes, while unofficial results in Wexford County had voters passing the proposal by a tally of 8,481 yes votes to 6,227 yes votes.
Lake County unofficially had a tally of 2,978 yes votes to 2,028 no votes.
