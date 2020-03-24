CADILLAC — Monday morning news started breaking that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was going to be issuing an executive order directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary.
By 11 a.m. that became official and shortly after Michiganders and those living in the Cadillac area started reacting to the order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Shortly before the official announcement was made, Dan and Sharon McKeown were at the grocery store picking up items they needed. The two self-proclaimed snowbirds had just returned home early from South Carolina. The reason for their early return to Cadillac — COVID-19.
Dan, who is 75, said they also returned early to avoid getting stuck down south in case there was either shelter in place, lockdown, or stay at home order put in place in Michigan or South Carolina. His 77-year-old wife chimed in that if they were going to be locked down, they wanted to be home. They wanted to be in Cadillac.
"I'm worried about those with immune compromise. My son had a kidney transplant," he said. "My mother is 95 and I'm worried about her."
Dan also said he has a neighbor who also dealing with bone marrow issues so he has a concern about them as well. In general, the McKeowns are concerned for those loved ones and other family members across the state and country.
Whitmer's order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household to the extent feasible under the circumstances.
“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,‘ Whitmer said. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.‘
Executive Order 2020-21 prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations. Businesses and operations are to designate the workers that meet those criteria and must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and patrons in the performance of that necessary in-person work.
Workers that are necessary to sustain or protect life include those in health care and public health, law enforcement and public safety, grocery store workers, and more. For a full list of these critical infrastructure workers, go to www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/CISA-Guidance-on-Essential-Critical-Infrastructure-Workers-1-20-508c.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.