CADILLAC — Lakes that freeze a little later than usual have some obvious impacts.
If the lakes aren't frozen, people don't travel to Cadillac for ice fishing on Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, impacting spending on hotels and restaurants.
It also means that there are a few extra days or weeks where fish aren't being harvested in significant numbers.
The Cadillac News declared the lakes frozen on Tuesday, Dec. 15, about a week later than usual.
When the lakes begin the process of freezing around the shore, preventing boats from going out, but don't have enough fishable ice, there's little fishing pressure on the lakes' fish.
"I don't know that (a late freeze) makes a lot of difference on the fish populations, other than harvest because obviously, you're not harvesting any fish until there's good ice," said Mark Tonello, the Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist who works on Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
Tonello said a late freeze might be good news for smaller, shallower lakes than Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell.
Stone Ledge Lake in Clam Lake Township, for example, can be prone to winter kill.
"The late freeze probably helps because you don't have that," Tonello said.
Winter kill happens when oxygen levels drop, usually after an extended period of deep ice and snow prevent sunlight from reaching the water underneath. When there isn't enough light, aquatic plants can't photosynthesize and create oxygen. Fish die without enough oxygen in the water.
That's a problem in shallower lakes because they usually have more aquatic plants.
"When there's weeds and the weeds are decaying, that process uses oxygen," Tonello said. "If you have a real deep lake, like say Higgins Lake that's 100 feet deep or 140 feet deep, you don't have the weed issue. And there's always oxygen down in that deeper water."
The timeline of when the lakes freeze can have an impact on the fishing season in the year that follows.
When the lakes freeze, thaw and re-freeze, the fishing tends to be poor for the rest of the winter season. But it picks up in the warmer months.
"Last year we had ice right around Thanksgiving and then we lost it, and we didn't get it back until right around Christmas . . . and the fish just did not bite well," Tonello said. A similar thing happened around 2006, he estimated.
Tonello said he didn't know why that happened.
There's an adage among anglers that speaks to that trend, however.
"They say first ice is the best ice," said Dave Foley, an outdoorsmen and former teacher. But he cautioned that there might be some parts of the lakes where "first ice" has come and gone. "It looked like we were going to be ready to fish about a week ago. And then we had that wind and stuff and everything opened up."
Some parts of the lakes, then, are past first ice, Foley noted.
"If we get the hard ice by this weekend, and there's people to get out there, I suspect fishing will be pretty good," Tonello said. "Walleye fishing, in particular, was really good, all fall. I suspect that will continue."
Foley said he hasn't caught one since Nov. 10; "they either left or quit biting."
Foley urged anglers to take safety precautions when they begin ice fishing.
Bring a spud, and don't stop using it as you move along the ice. The ice is not evenly frozen.
"You can find spots that will surprise you," Foley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.