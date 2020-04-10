CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order through April 30.
The governor made the announcement Thursday afternoon during a press conference. On Wednesday, she told the Cadillac News that social distancing remains the most valuable tool against COVID-19, the respiratory disease cause by the novel coronavirus.
"I am confident that we will see it has helped and it will have helped save lives and it's too early to stop doing that," she said on Wednesday.
In addition to the extension of the "Stay Home" order, the governor has expanded it, creating additional restrictions.
The previous version allowed people to travel between two residences in the state.
No longer.
People may travel "between two residences in this state, through April 10, 2020. After that date, travel between two residences is not permitted," according to the new executive order.
Additionally, grocery stores will have to limit how many people are allowed in the store at any one time.
The executive order came as the number of people in Michigan dead of COVID-19 reached more than 1,000. The tally of cumulative cases was 21,504 with 1,076 dead.
Local cases held steady on Thursday, with seven confirmed cases in Wexford County, three in Osceola, one in Missaukee and zero in Lake. Missaukee County is the only local county to have had a COVID-19 death.
Munson Hospital in Cadillac was treating four people who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday's update, though 11 people had tested positive for the disease through the hospital's testing program. There were 7 cases pending.
