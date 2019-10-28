As winter comes closer, my family’s dinners usually start incorporating “winter‘ meals such as soups and stews. I imagine that’s the case with anyone who resides in an area with bitterly cold winters. So with the start of fall, I start going through my mom’s collection of soup/stew recipes. Although she has a wide collection, I normally stick to her French onion soup.
In the Oct. 7 edition of the Cadillac News on the Taste page, there was a recipe given for French Bread. Many different things can be done with the bread, but one great use is pairing it with onion soup. Like the French Bread, my mom created the onion soup recipe. She was inspired by Martha Stewart and made a masterpiece that is served every fall and winter.
A few important steps in this recipe need to be noted. First of all, this recipe calls for 10 lbs. of onions. This works well for my mother when she is making it for our family. However, don’t be afraid to cut the recipe in half or thirds if you are making this for a smaller crowd. Saving this soup for another meal -maybe two- is easy, so it’s always ok if there are leftovers.
Secondly, after the onions have simmered for a couple of hours the flour is combined. DO NOT sprinkle this directly over the onions. Combine the flour with some cold water and stir until the flour is completely dissolved. Adding flour into a hot mixture will create flour dumplings that are very difficult to break apart. After the flour is dissolved, then gradually combine it with the onions
Lastly, one of the ways to serve this soup is with French bread and cheese broiled until golden brown. I usually use homemade bread as mentioned earlier. However, if you’re short on time you can use any hearty and substantial bread. If you prefer croutons, those too can also be utilized if needed. Any soft bread that comes pre-sliced won’t work very well. It will get too soggy and have no substance to it by the time you’re ready to eat.
French Onion Soup
10 pounds onions, sliced very thinly (A food processor works to speed up the process)
1 1/2 cubes of butter
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon sugar
1/3 to 1/2 cup flour (Don’t forget to mix this with cold water to dissolve it)
28 cups beef broth ( you can make this with concentrated beef stock found in granular, paste, and cubed form. The brand Swanson has excellent liquid beef broth)
3 cups chardonnay
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
Slices of French Bread (Or preferred equivalent)
Grated mozzarella cheese
In a very large stock pot melt butter and combine with the oil. Add the sliced onions and stir to coat with the butter-oil mixture. At this point your pot will be full of onions. After a few minutes, sprinkle the sugar over the onions and stir. Simmer and stir the onion mixture for 3 hours. The onions will cook down to 1/4 -1/3 of their original volume and turn a rich, golden brown.
Pour the flour over the onions and stir to evenly coat. Slowly add the broth, chardonnay, and the Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil and simmer for another 1/2 of an hour. The longer this simmers, the better it will taste.
Ladle the soup into oven-proof crocks. Place a thick piece of french bread in each bowl and sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top of the bread and soup. Broil for a minute or two, until the cheese is bubbly and golden. Be careful handling the extremely hot bowls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.