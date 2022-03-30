CADILLAC — With students and their families off enjoying spring break, many local organizations are offering activities for those looking to stay home.
Over at the Cadillac YMCA, Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick said they have a host of activities for people to enjoy over break.
“As always, we have our swimming pool that’s available and a hot tub,” Reddick said. “We have our basketball gym. We have our wellness center where our workout equipment is all at.”
For students grades six through 12, Reddick said they have a teen center. Open Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., he said students enjoy snacks, board games, ping pong and other activities.
Along with the center, Reddick said the YMCA is hosting a couple of teen events during the week.
“We have a teen night on Wednesday, from 7 to 9 p.m.,” Reddick said. “It’s a Nerf battle and that is for grades six through 12.”
“Then, we also have another teen event happening on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. called Paint the Y. That’s where kids come in, and they can paint ceiling tiles for our teen center.”
For these events, Reddick said registration is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Down the road at the Wexford Civic Center, Facility Manager Andrew Lobos-Nordman said the civic center is hosting its final open skates of the year. He said the open skates will be on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.
On Friday, Lobos-Nordman said they’re having a glow skate from 6 to 8 p.m.
“It’s $3 for everyone, including rentals,” Lobos-Nordman said.
Throughout the week, he said people are also welcome to play pickleball from 8 to 11 a.m. or participate in indoor walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Saturday, Lobos-Nordman said they’re hosting Pop Culture Con in the auditorium. With admission free for everyone, he said there will be vendors with comics books, Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic tournaments, and a costume contest. The Cherryland Ghostbusters cosplay group will also be in attendance.
Area libraries are also hosting a variety of events. At the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, Teen Librarian and Programming Coordinator Emily Thompson said they have a week full of events for spring break.
Thompson said the week began with their collaborative art piece. Throughout the week, she said people are welcome to visit and contribute to the piece anytime during spring break.
“No artistic skills necessary,” Thompson said.
Thompson said they’ve also started handing out children take home seed planting kits until supplies run out. With these free kits, she said instructions will be provided as to how to start your own mineral seed garden.
On Wednesday, Thompson said they’re having a QR Code Trivia scavenger hunt. With the hunt, she said participants will use their trivia skills to locate different QR codes throughout the library.
“Participating puts you in the drawing for a gift card to a business downtown such a G and D or Horizon books,” Thompson said. “There’s a couple to choose from.”
On Thursday, Thompson said they’re having a crafting event from 1 to 4 p.m. With this event, she said people can drop in and craft with Perler beads and shrinky dinks.
On Friday, Thompson said the library is having its big Oreo taste off. Anytime between 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., she said kids can stop by and enjoy a bag full of Oreos.
“The kids will get a bag full of random Oreos and a sheet with every flavor,” Thompson said. “And they’re going to try and match which ones are what.”
For the library’s final spring break event, Thompson said they’re having a photo scavenger hunt, where kids will take photos of different objects around town and post them on social media using the hashtag #cwplspringbreak.
For students 10 and under, many libraries are holding story time events. At the Cadillac library, Thompson said theirs is on Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m. At the Reed City Area District Library, their story hour will take place on Wednesday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. According to the library’s website, this week’s theme is flowers and rain.
At the Missaukee Ardis District Library, Library Director Laura Marion said the library is hosting its weekly read-aloud this Friday at 10:30 a.m.
With this week’s theme being colors, Marion said the day will consist of snacks, stories, and activities for the kids.
“If older kids come, we have activities we can do with them too,” Marion said. “So, it’s definitely open for all.”
