CADILLAC — Spring break is quickly approaching and while some families head out of town, others may choose to stay home.
For those looking to do a staycation for spring break, here are a few places and activities you may want to check out.
One place to check out is the teen center at the Cadillac Area YMCA. Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick said the center is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. The center is for students in sixth grade and up.
“We have a pool table, ping pong, and Xbox,” he said.
“We also have enrichment programs that we do with the kids. They vary from day to day. Sometimes it’s on the fly and sometimes they have it preorganized.”
Those looking to be physically active can visit the YMCA’s basketball and pool areas. Reddick said both areas are open Monday through Friday. The pool has different open pool times in between classes and other activities.
“I think it’s a positive environment,” he said. “All of our programs and everything that we have, we always try to gear towards youth development and pouring into our kids.”
On March 24, Reddick said the YMCA is showing the movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at the pool. The movie night will start at 6 p.m. and is free for members. The cost for nonmembers is $5 and everyone will need to preregister for the event online.
To use the YMCA, Reddick said the cost for a day pass for non-members is $7 for kids, $15 for adults, and $25 for a family.
At the Wexford County Civic Center, Event Manager Liz Lobos said open skating is on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Hockey lovers can take to the ice on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.
The center also has pickleball from 8 to 11 a.m. and indoor walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both activities take place Monday through Friday.
Local libraries have some activities planned for students and their families. Cadillac Wexford Public Library Program Coordinator Emily Thompson said on Saturday, March 25, they will have an Indiana Jones-themed escape room for kids ages 8 to 12.
She said students will have 30 minutes to escape an Egyptian tomb. Registration is required for this activity.
In the children’s room for 12 year olds and younger, she said they’ll have a Lego club on Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. and a kid’s book club on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. This week the club will be reading and discussing Poison at the Pump by Chris Brack and Sheila Seifert.
The teen room is open to students ages 12 to 18. Thompson said they have a teen writing club on Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and a painting/landscape craft on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Throughout the week, there’ll be a scavenger hunt going on where kids will need to find the pieces to finish a puzzle and earn a prize.
“(The library) is one of the last free spaces out there,” she said. “It’s open to all and we’re really just here to present you with a good, safe time.”
Parents and older teenagers can also come and have fun at the library. On Friday, March 24, Thompson said the library is hosting a parent craft night from 5 to 6 p.m. She said they will have the group work on watercolor artwork.
Thompson said Mesick Public Library also has a handful of activities, including a Lego club on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. and an art activity on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. On Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., the library has another art activity for students ages 16 and up.
Several area libraries also have storytime for the younger crowd. Cadillac has its story time on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. and Manton has one on Friday starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Let’s Read Lake City program has two story hours during the week. The first one is on Tuesday at the Pioneer Township Hall and the second is on Friday at the Missaukee District Library. Both events start at 10:30 a.m.
Missaukee District Library Director Laura Marion said the library also has a variety of books, puzzles, and games available to kids all week.
“It’s a nice time to just relax because spring break really is about relaxing,” she said. “It’s about taking yourself out of your everyday busyness and kind of giving your mind and your soul a rest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.