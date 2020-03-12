CADILLAC — Small family farms are a central part of American tradition, but as U.S. agriculture continues with decades-long trends of consolidation, many are forced to specialize or diversify their products.
Consolidation is most pronounced when it comes to cropland, where increased efficiency has made large volumes of production possible. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture show that cropland on large farms (farms with 2,000 acres or more) have increased from 15% to 36% between 1987 and 2012. Cropland on midsize farms (200 to 999 acres) were hardest hit during this time period, dropping from 47% of cropland to 29%.
Livestock operations have undergone consolidation as well, but not as predictably. In 1987 the midpoint for hog and pig herds was 1,200 animals, and by 2012 it was 40,000. The midpoint for layer flocks in 1987 was 117,839 birds, and by 2012 that number was approaching one million.
Likewise, the midpoint for milk cow herds was 80 animals in 1987 and 900 in 2012. However, a pretty strong exception to this trend has been beef cattle. The midpoint for beef cow herds was 89 in 1987 and 110 in 2012. The ongoing competitiveness of smaller beef cattle herds explains why some small dairy operations have made the switch.
John Rydquist is a fourth-generation farmer in the Cadillac area. The Rydquist “Six Corner Farm‘ is located south of Cadillac near the intersection of M-115 with S 43 Road and E 48 Road. Rydquist’s great-grandfather started the farm 1871, making the farm even older than Cadillac. Rydquist said that farm focused on dairy until the early 2000s, when he moved toward beef cattle. He bred his dairy cattle with beef cattle, and is now several generations out from his original stock.
“I was raising dairy heifers, and I’ve got kind of squeezed out,‘ Rydquist said. “The little guys that I was dealing with, most of them have gone out of business.‘ As bigger dairy farms made profits selling high volumes, Rydquist said that it became harder and harder to compete. “My farm isn’t big enough to satisfy their needs anymore,‘ he said. “The dairy has been tough. Even the beef has been tough.‘
Part of how Rydquist keeps his farm going is by renting out space in his barns to other farmers. He also has an established hay business which helps diversify his income. Despite these changes, Rydquist said he is still looking for a niche product, which he sees as one of the best ways for smaller farms to remain competitive.
“If you can get a little niche, you got something that’s special, and I think that small farms can do well,‘ he said. “I need to find that little special thing to help me survive here — raising more beef or getting into the custom crop raising for some other farms.‘ However, farming full time doesn’t make exploring these options very easy. “It’s hard to keep running this and be looking at different things at the same time,‘ Rydquist said.
Kiflam Hurlbut, Deputy Regional Director for the Great Lakes Region of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, agrees with Rydquist that specialization has been one of the best strategies for small farms trying to remain competitive. “It seems that the farms, the more classic family farms, that have staying power are the ones that find some kind of innovation that help them along.‘ Hurlbut said that a good illustration of this is with dairy. “I’ve heard of some of them going over to goats or maybe an organic product, trying to find a supply chain outside of just the milk marketing channels that exist,‘ Hurlbut said.
Diversification is an important component of economic resilience as well according to Hurlbut. He said that those who have “most of their eggs in one basket‘ will be more susceptible to swings in the market and that “A diverse operation can be a little bit more immune to that.‘
Other effective strategies according to Hurlbut include pursuing products that don’t have big barriers to entry. Hurlbut said that smaller operations that do well often include operations like fruit, honey, and vegetables that are organic or heirloom. “The fiber industry is an interesting one, too,‘ he said. “The demand for various yarns, and products like that you can get from alpacas, from goats, and from sheep is another interesting area.‘
Hurlbut was careful to acknowledge the challenges that small family farms face, but he is optimistic about the future. “I think that it’s always curiosity and imagination that will always provide opportunities for farms,‘ Hurlbut said.
“Never give up,‘ Rydquist said. “You got to keep going. I’d like to see this place make it to 150 or longer, you know. I like doing what I’m doing.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.