Late October is a time where things seem a little scarier, but in 2020 the uncertainty of what's to come is proving to be frightening.
Since mid-March, 2020 has been a horror show. But instead of a mask-wearing serial killer, things like a global pandemic, civil unrest, political divisions, and unrelenting natural disasters have proven to be much scarier than any fictitious entity a screenwriter can come up with.
As the winter is approaching and the holidays are just around the corner, another event is facing uncertainty — trick-or-treating and Halloween. While it is understandable, in the world of children, the chance to get candy and dress up as their favorite character is likely a close second only to the gift-giving of Christmas and/or their birthdays.
October 31 is a date many kids have circled on their calendars and with it falling on a Saturday in 2020, it was setting up to be one of the best. That was until COVID-19. As a result, some families and communities are skipping the autumnal tradition of trick-or-treating. In a year where nothing has been the way it usually is, doing something on Oct. 31 could be a benefit not only to the children who look forward to it but also to parents and adults.
Dr. Michelle Morse is a therapist at Life Skills Psychological Services in Cadillac. Morse works with children, adolescents, and adults and specializes in working with traumatized individuals.
The impact of the pandemic has been a mixed bag when it comes to children, according to Morse. She said one of the things she noticed was when children were forced to stay home to finish out the school year last spring or decided to do remote learning for the current school year, there was no peer pressure or bullying that occurred. They may have had struggles academically, but emotionally they were better.
However, Morse said it wasn't all good news.
While those things might have been positives, they also missed out on interacting with friends and socializing. In families where there are socio-economic concerns, abuse, or neglect issues, being home just added to the stressors they already had. With this new normal happening since March, Morse said some families may have given up. They may decide to "live life" and not follow precautionary guidelines or go to the other end of the spectrum.
"They are so fearful there is stressed induced in the household," she said.
Morse said how the parents or guardians deal with the pandemic, influences how the child does too. As a result, Morse said a parent's anxiety may negatively impact their children. While it may be difficult because of their fears, Morse said a calm approach to the pandemic will be beneficial for children.
Kayla Wojda is a doctorial intern at Life Skills Psychological Services. She said everything has changed the last several months, but one thing that hasn't change is all kids look forward to Halloween. Whether it is planning their costumes or the allure of candy, it is positive, exciting, and something they look forward to.
"As we approach this winter there are holidays where people get together. We need to plan ahead, and this (Halloween) is the first trial of it," Wojda said. "Having fun, even for parents, is important. Giving joy does so much for everyone's mental health. There is so much stress and hard times. You need to set them aside and enjoy things, even if it is different than normal."
Shaely Cheramie also is a doctorial intern at Life Skills Psychological Services, and she said even in this uncertainty this Halloween canceling events like trick-or-treating may not be the right call. Even if it is not what it is normally doesn't involve going from house to house, doing something is better than doing nothing.
She also said positivity does a lot in helping children deal with their emotions and the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to everyone's life.
Cheramie said parents should have open conversations with their children about the positive side of things. They also said they should have positive outlooks and positive thoughts about what is happening in the future.
"If they (parents) negatively approach things or are unsure (children) will start to feel that way," Cheramie said. "Parents need to have conversations with their children about how they will make things work."
For families who are choosing to participate in trick-or-treating this Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance on how to safely celebrate Halloween.
Tips for all groups include staying home if you are sick; maintaining social distancing of at least six feet; wearing a cloth mask that covers both the mouth and nose; and washing hands often or frequently using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
If a person plans on having a Halloween party, it is suggested to be limited to 10 people or less per the MDHHS Emergency Order. Social distancing should be maintained, cloth masks should be worn and food and party favors should be set out individually to prevent cross-contamination.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued recommendations, and the CDC considers trick-or-treating a high-risk activity and offered alternative activities to consider as well as safety tips if parents and children choose to trick-or-treat.
This includes talking with children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. The CDC also recommends participating in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing. Children also should only trick-or-treat with people they live with and avoid congregating in groups around houses.
The CDC recommends wearing a face mask covering both the mouth and nose and a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. It also is recommended not to wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both at the same time causes difficulty breathing. Instead, the CDC recommends using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
For homes opting to give candy out, the CDC suggests using tape or some other material to mark a six-foot line in front of the home and leading to the driveway and front door. A table also should be placed between yourself and trick-or-treaters to distribute the goodies.
For more information go to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus, CDC.gov/Coronavirus, or halloween2020.org.
