MCBAIN — One potential landlord laughed when Yancey Chew told him how many kids he and his wife, Crystal, needed to house. Most just said no.
"Everywhere we tried, they said we had too many kids," Crystal recalled.
So when Crystal and Yancey finally found a place that would let them move in with their six kids — it took a year of looking — they jumped on the opportunity, grateful to have found a place at all.
Then winter came.
Neither had ever lived in a home heated by a wood stove before and they were taken aback by how much work and expense was involved. They had been collecting wood for months, but still, they scrambled. Some friends gave them wood. A borrowed chainsaw broke. Yancey, a tattoo artist, offered free tattoos to people who could give him wood for the stove.
It was all happening during a financially and emotionally tough time for the family that included car trouble, medical bills and the death of a friend.
Finally, when Crystal told her friend and boss, Chantal Fitzgerald, that she and Yancey were heating their home only during the weeks when they had custody of the children, Chantal knew she had to do something to help.
"That broke my heart," Fitzgerald said. “If I was in that situation, I know they would try and do whatever they could to help me."
She submitted a Believe wish on the Chews' behalf.
Joe Silvers, his wife Kim Silvers and her son, Jake Helsel were the perfect people to grant the wish; they operate Joe's Tree Service.
This was the first time Joe Silvers was approached to grant a Believe wish, he said. But he believes in supporting community members, he told the Cadillac News.
"It was a heartfelt thing," Silvers said. "I wanted to make sure that their pipes didn’t freeze and they’d go through more problems.‘
“It’s important to take care of our people in need in this community,‘ Silvers went on to say.
Crystal said she's grateful for all the help she has received but is anxious about how other people will perceive her.
"I feel guilty that I had to get help, because I should be taking care of my children," Crystal said, becoming emotional. "I should have been able to keep my house warm."
Silvers said one of the things he loves about this community is the way folks help each other out.
“Don’t be afraid to ask …" Silvers urged. "We’re a tight-knit community. We help each other.‘
Through their ordeal, the Chew family has received help from many people. In addition to Fitzgerald and the Silvers and Helsel, Crystal asked to publicly thank Carol Thompson, who helped Fitzgerald with the Believe application, as well as Charlie Thompson and Jen Barber, who have searched for wood on the family's behalf.
"Seeing how everybody's come together has definitely changed my mindset," Crystal said. "I don't feel so crummy anymore ... I know things have to get better."
