CADILLAC — Sexually transmitted diseases can be cleared up, but they don’t always stay that way.
If you are treated for a sexually transmitted disease like gonorrhea or chlamydia but your partner does not get treated and you resume sexual activity with them, you can get re-infected
“The important thing is to be treated and have your partner come in and get treated,‘ said James Kent, a sexually transmitted diseases epidemiologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. If having that conversation with your partner or partners is difficult, your local health department can help you by notifying the partner on your behalf or by helping you practice telling them.
The number of cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia combined in the United States is rising and reached an all-time high in 2018, according to the MDHHS. Michigan’s STD data is mimicking the national trend, with gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia cases climbing in 2018, with chlamydia staying level over the past couple of years, gonorrhea increasing by 10% and syphillis climbing 28% in Michigan, Kent said.
Rural northern Michigan tends to not have as severe of an STD problem as more urban areas.
But the diseases are here, and just one or two more cases can mean the rates climb fast.
“Just very generically, I found that smaller population counties had a bigger bump in syphilis cases this year,‘ Kent said, clarifying that he was speaking of 2018 over 2017. “A lot of rural counties had zero or one case of syphilis in 2017.‘ But a number of counties then had one to three cases in 2018.
“So pretty small numbers, but relatively, a bigger jump,‘ Kent explained.
The same sort of thing is true in smaller counties for gonorrhea; in fact, rural areas saw a greater than 10% increase in gonorrhea in Michigan while urban areas saw a less-than 10% increase.
The uptick in the rate of gonorrhea cases is concerning because the disease has potential to become drug-resistant. Gonorrhea is treated with a shot and a pill.
For District Health Department No. 10, which handles public health in 10 Northern Michigan counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, the most common of the reportable STDs is chlamydia (there are other sexually transmitted diseases, but not all of them are tracked by public health departments).
“One of the problems with chlamydia is a lot of folks who have it do not show any symptoms,‘ said George Davis, clinical supervisor with District Health Department No. 10. Without symptoms, people can unknowingly spread the bacterial infection.
Often, chlamydia is not caught until a woman’s annual examination — men don’t typically have the same sort of annual examination, and so women get diagnosed at higher rates.
It’s also important for patients to be honest with their doctors about sexual contact. Testing for chlamydia typically centers on the genitals, but the bacteria can live in the throat or rectum as well — so your health care team might miss the infection if you haven’t shared all the relevant facts with them.
STD transmission rates are highest during the summer months when the weather is warm, Kent said. That’s especially true in northern communities.
Still, the advice is the same no matter what time of year it is: wrap it up.
In rural Michigan, most STD and sexually transmitted infections are among young people, most of whom are between 15 and 25 years old, Kent said.
“They’re having multiple — or they’re new in relationships — they’re having different relationships over time. Maybe they’re just less experienced with a lot of things,‘ Kent said. “Those are the people that most often are going to get infected.‘
Regular testing is critical because symptoms of STDs are often absent; most infected people don’t show symptoms of chlamydia and most women won’t show symptoms of gonorrhea. Early syphilis symptoms can include sores and rashes; left untreated, syphilis is particularly nasty and can spread to the brain, nervous system and eyes.
While STDs are more prevalent in young people in Michigan, seniors can also be at risk, particularly when they limit their thinking about sexual health to preventing pregnancy. Infertile adults — whether they are infertile because of a function of age, medical condition, or contraceptive — can still contract and spread STDs, experts said.
Understanding risk, abstaining from sex, reducing the number of partners and consistently and correctly using condoms are all effective strategies to prevent the spread of STDs, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.
Not sure where to get condoms or can’t afford them? The CDC has a web tool to help you find free condoms. https://gettested.cdc.gov/
