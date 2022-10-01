CADILLAC — Progress continues and interior work has started on the Cadillac Area Public Schools high school construction project.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said a portion of the new high school addition has been enclosed and interior work has started. That interior work includes the hanging of drywall and the installation of tile flooring and windows.
She also said some of the exterior doors were hung, concrete floors poured and a large section of the new addition is ready for the construction of the second floor to begin.
“You will start seeing blocks going up on the second story of the new addition. We are still on schedule and we will start demolition at the (Veterans Memorial) stadium on Oct. 17 after homecoming,” she said.
While the project is on schedule, Brown said the district and the contractor are keeping a close watch on material procurement to ensure the needed items for construction are ordered well in advance to allow for long lead times that could arise in getting them.
She said construction crews have been cooperative in storing these items on and off the work site. This allows these items to be available when needed, but also so they are purchased at the best prices possible.
As October progresses, Brown said crews will work to get the rest of the new addition enclosed so interior work can be performed throughout the winter months. In addition to the stadium work, Brown said crews will be putting in the remainder of the Dox planking that will allow for the construction of the second story. Dox planks are made of precast concrete, according to Brown.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
