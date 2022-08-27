Stehouwer Free Clinic continues to cut prescription costs with Medication Access Program

CADILLAC — The Stehouwer Free Clinic Medication Access Program is working to provide its patients with medication for free as the price of prescription drugs continues to climb.
The program has been around for about 19 years, and works in partnership with Munson Healthcare. Those who receive their primary care through the Munson system can take advantage of the program.
In the last year alone, Medication Access Program Director Karen Zenner said she has seen the need for the program greatly increase. In 2021, pharmaceutical companies provided the clinic, and its 332 Medication Access Program users, with $2.9 million worth of prescription drugs. Since this year began, Zenner said companies have already provided $2 million worth of prescription drugs.
“That surprised me,” she said. “I mean, four months left of the year, and you’re close to reaching that total.”
Hundreds of drugs have seen an uptick in price, but there are a few that have increased more than others, like insulin. Zenner said a four-month supply of Trulicity, a medication prescribed to those who suffer from Type 2 Diabetes, cost around $4,053 in 2021. This year, the price increased to $4,255.
“When you look at someone who has to purchase (Trulicity) each month, it comes out to roughly $1,064, which is really unaffordable for people who are on social security,” she said. “So when they’re having to pay, with the cost of everything going up, groceries, gas, utilities, medications, it is very hard.”
Anti-diabetic medication Januvia also saw an increase in price. Two years ago, Januvia cost approximately $19 per pill, but Zenner said it’s since gone up to $21 per pill. Although the number varies by company, at the end of the day, she said patients are still facing a payment that they cannot cover, especially those of a senior age who need multiple medications.
“Most people aren’t taking one medication, right? There’s an average probably five medications that people are on,” Zenner said. “So that adds up, and when you have to spend, which they don’t, that’s a lot of money to spend for one medication.”
Zenner estimates that about 94% of patients who have sought out the Medication Access Program are Medicare eligible, and most of them have prescription coverage, but they still can’t afford to pay. She said many of those individuals are also on social security, and without the program, medication costs could not fit into their budget.
The clinic works with about 23 different pharmaceutical companies, Zenner said, and as long as a patient meets their income threshold, which can vary by company, they’re eligible for coverage.
Once someone is enrolled in the Medication Access Program, the clinic becomes a bridge between the provider and the patient. If a patient is denied, the clinic will conduct a follow-up to find out why they were denied and see what they can do to get them coverage.
There are some companies that will provide medication for those who have commercial insurance through an employer or through the marketplace, but it first has to be proven that the drug they’re seeking is not available through their prescription coverage. Zenner said Stehouwer is one of the few free clinics that has opened its Medication Access Program to the public.
“The others used to keep it strictly for inpatients, just the patients that they were seeing,” she said. “But that wasn’t the vision they had at (Munson); they wanted it open to the community.”
Over the course of Zenner’s 18 years spent working in the Medication Access Program, she’s seen the physical and financial strain that a lack of prescription access can have on patients. To this day, she still sees individuals sign up who have not once purchased the medication they need. Others will misuse medication to make their doses last longer and avoid paying more.
“We’ve heard people say, ‘well, I’ll take the insulin every other day,’ or they’ll take a few units less, or they don’t use their inhaler,” she said. “They don’t use their medication like they’re supposed to, or they were until they came here, because they couldn’t afford it.”
When people finally receive the medication they need, Zenner said they often become emotional, because, for the first time in their life, they can live comfortably. Since the beginning of January, Zenner said 63 new people have joined the program, and she’s expecting more through the remainder of the year.
Zenner often hears people say that there are others worse off than them. But she said the criteria is there for a reason, and if someone matches up with the program, she encourages them to apply.
