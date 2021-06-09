Stehouwer Free Clinic receives grants for equipment, services

CADILLAC — The Stehouwer Free Clinic received additional funds in May to help with equipment and programming.
The funds came in the form of two grants.
The largest grant, $1,900, comes from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The clinic is planning on spending the funds on two major pieces of equipment. One is a multifunctional printer.
"This will allow us to send and receive clearer medical correspondences between other health care facilities," said Cindy Watkins, the office coordinator and director at the Stehouwer Free Clinic, in a letter announcing the grants.
The second piece of equipment that the clinic will purchase with funds from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund is an illumination system and disposable vaginal specula system, which will help physicians perform lighted pelvic exams when needed.
The second grant, for $1,000, comes from the Missaukee Area Community Foundation, which is a geographic component of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. The grant will support the referral programs at the clinic.
Referral programs pay for patients to receive care outside of the free clinic when the work they need can't be performed there. Those services might include dental, diabetic, eye care, mental health or medical specialists.
"Our goal is to provide those in need with the services needed for better overall health when Stehouwer Free Clinic cannot complete the service within our office," Watkins wrote. "Being able to complete these services outside our office helps us complete our mission to provide healthcare services to the economically disadvantaged individuals in our communities."
Eligibility criteria for free clinic referral services include no insurance or high deductible; meet the 250% poverty guidelines; reside in Missaukee, Osceola or Wexford counties; and be referred by a volunteer physician for a service outside the clinic's scope of practice.
The referral program also gets financial support from Munson, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and reduced pricing at the offices to which the free clinic sends referrals.
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is supported by customers that voluntarily round up their bills to the next highest dollar. The money is then distributed to non-profits. For more details, call 1-888-485-2537 or visit gtlakes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.