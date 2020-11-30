The thing that made Amy Ellis the proudest was the way her sons Robbie Root and Luke Phillips never hesitated when a challenge to help people was presented to them.
Two summers ago, the two middle school students started mowing grass as a way to make money and were anticipating doing that again in 2020. While the two did mow lawns this past summer, they didn’t get paid. Instead, they opted to help those who needed assistance.
Although the two didn’t get paid during the summer, recently they did get something for the work they accomplished as part of the 50 Yard Challenge.
The challenge is part of the nonprofit organization Raising Men Lawn Care Service which was founded by Rodney Smith Jr. The purpose of what Smith Jr. started is to promote community awareness for boys and girls ages 7-17. This program is a platform for youth to give back to those in need who are single mothers, veterans, the elderly and those who are disabled, by mowing, raking lawns and shoveling snow from their walkways and/or driveways for free.
In this case, the 50 Yard Challenge is pretty much what it sounds like, boys and girls ages 7-17 are challenged to cut 50 lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans or anyone in need of help. Once the goal is achieved, they are given a brand new lawnmower, weed trimmer and blower.
Amy said she found out about the challenge through social media and she instantly thought it sounded cool. She did some research and even reached out to Smith Jr. When Robbie and Luke returned home after spending time with their other parent, she presented them with the idea of doing the challenge.
“They were excited about making money (this past summer). When I asked them about it neither one hesitated,‘ Amy said.
Luke said he and his stepbrother agreed to do it because it was for a good cause and ultimately helps people out. He said they opted to help five or six people throughout the summer. Some were customers from last year who fit the criteria while others were simply people who needed some extra help and couldn’t afford to pay for someone to come mow their grass.
“It was pretty cool. Just being able to help the people in our community,‘ Luke said. “It just made you feel good afterward. I think we will continue to help out those people and find some more people.‘
Recently, Smith Jr. made the trip up from Alabama to give the boys their lawn equipment, according to Amy. Once he left, Amy said he was off to Minnesota. While the challenge is completed, Amy said it wasn’t just something that made her sons feel good, but her as well. It wasn’t ever a hassle to drive them around because they were always ready to go and happy to do it.
“I was very proud of them. I never minded hauling them around to different places because they never minded,‘ she said. “The act of service is not done. They still have the intention of helping others out.‘
