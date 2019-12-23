CADILLAC — Teenaged girls walked into the beer cooler at a local gas station last Wednesday evening.
The store’s manager said she’d allow it “because he’s here,‘ gesturing to Cadillac City Police Officer Cole Vanderpool, who stood near the cooler doors. “Otherwise, no way.‘
The teens weren’t there to get beer. Far from it. Instead, they were trying to prevent underage drinking.
The Mayor’s Youth Council visited grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations and liquor stores in a “stickering campaign‘ known as Project Sticker Shock on the afternoon and into the early evening of Dec. 18. The teens, Officer Vanderpool and Youth Council Clerk Cindy Tomaszewski placed stickers on cases of beer.
“STOP,‘ read the stickers. “The Cadillac Police Department and Cadillac Mayor’s Youth Council remind you providing alcohol to minors is ILLEGAL. Fines are up to $1,000 and/or up to 60 days in jail.‘
The Youth Council does stickering campaigns a couple of times a year. They try to identify times of the year when teens might be especially likely to drink, like prom or the holidays.
Everybody is thinking about the Nov. 23 alleged drunken-driving crash in Sherman Township that killed 17-year-old Timothy Rizor of Tustin, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
“It’s on our mind. I don’t know if doing this would have necessarily prevented that, but I do think it would spread awareness for the consequences,‘ said Isabella Peccia, 15.
Maddy Stange, 15, said she thought maybe outreach would have made a difference.
“It bothers me knowing that we could have done something to change that situation,‘ Maddy said, as the teens expressed sadness, anger and frustration over the loss of a fellow teen.
For the winter holiday season, the youth council aimed to place stickers at C and E Market, Family Fare, G and D Party Store, Midtown Market, Rite Aid, Rosa Blanca, Speedway (downtown), The Bourbon House and Thirsty’s.
