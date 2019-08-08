The third show of the summer was held Friday, July 26, at the Lake City Equine Fellowship arena and drew another large field of horses and riders and family and fans. The theme for the evening was Prince and Princess and many came dressed for the occasion and had their horses adorned as well. There was lots of dust flying all over as the participants navigated the poles and the barrels. The next show is August 16.
photos by Mike Dunn
