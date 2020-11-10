CADILLAC — Enlisting in the military takes a certain appetite for service.
It's no surprise when former service members say that they were drawn to service, wanting to serve their country and make a difference.
But many military veterans are still at it; still in uniform, still potentially in harm's way, still serving. They're now officers of the law, and you'll find them in communities across the country.
The Cadillac News spoke to two local officers who are working in a sheriff's department and as a conservation officer.
Troy Ludwig enlisted in the Navy at 19 and entered bootcamp in Chicago at age 20. During his time in the Navy, Ludwig worked as a gunner's mate, training others in the use of firearms and maintaining everything from pistols to 5-inch canons.
"It seemed like the most interesting job," Ludwig said of his decision to pursue that line of work in the Navy. As for the Navy itself, Ludwig said the chance to see the world and to go to college for free were also compelling.
"I really wanted to serve. My father and my grandfather both served in the Navy as well," Ludwig said, later adding "I think it's important that you take service and other people into account with what you do with your life."
During his four years in the Navy, Ludwig had a variety of assignments, from working on the USS Carl Vinson stateside as the supercarrier was being retrofitted, to working in the so-called "brown water Navy" on mobile security. He spent time in Spain, Panama and Iraq on smaller boats, defending against terrorists.
After the Navy, Ludwig studied environmental studies and agriscience with a concentration in science and policy at Michigan State Univeristy. He worked in the university's hydrogeology lab and did environmental work for companies before hiring in at the Department of Natural Resources as a conservation officer, a law enforcement role.
He started at the DNR in 2016 and now works in Wexford County.
Ludwig is a sportsman himself (he's into trapping) and said his interest in the natural world and his desire to serve made the DNR a good fit.
The military experience has helped, Ludwig said.
It taught him "How to communicate with people and handle stressful situations," he said.
For others that are interested in serving in the military, Ludwig recommends thinking it through.
"Make sure that you're willing to make it a commitment, and that you're full heartedly into joining the military," Ludwig said. "And if you do that, it will be a very good experience."
For Derek Kearns, the law enforcement career came first.
He started working part-time for Missaukee County about six and a half years ago. After a summer contract wound up, he signed up for the National Guard and did boot camp.
Kearns did both—working full-time for the Missaukee County sheriff's office and serving in the National Guard—for six years.
A deputy who works the night shift for the sheriff's department, Kearns's National Guard job description was a little different.
"Believe it or not, they do have plumbers in the National Guard," he said wryly.
Kearns said he'd tried a few things before turning to law enforcement and the military.
"I really just felt the calling to serve, you know, kind of my whole life," Kearns said.
Kearns tried some other things right out of high school but realized in his mid-twenties that if he wanted to serve his country and work in law enforcement, it needed to happen soon.
He studied at the police academy through Northern Michigan College in Traverse City before landing the seasonal (and eventually full-time) job in Missaukee County.
Kearns said he'd been drawn to the military when he was younger but the feeling had disappeared for a while.
"Then I swear, I was just riding down the road one day in my car, and I heard the National Guard ad," Kearns recalled. "And, you know, I ended up driving to the recruiter's office the very next morning."
Kearns said it was a good time in his career to do the National Guard and it allowed him to serve his country and his community at the same time.
Kearns, who went overseas on humanitarian projects with the National Guard twice, left the National Guard last year.
He said his Christian faith was important to his service.
"When I think about possibly dying in this job or in the military, I am sad to think that my family members are going to be grieving," Kearns said. "But in the long run, I'm not afraid of dying because of my faith."
