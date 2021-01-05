CADILLAC — Before Christmas President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion economic relief package that promised to deliver vital aid to millions of struggling households and businesses. It appears that aid is starting to get into the hands of Americans including those in the Cadillac area.
The package that Trump signed extends two unemployment benefit programs providing aid to 14 million people that expired last month. It also provides small business loans and up to $600 in cash payments to most individuals.
With those $600 payments starting to be disseminated, Edward Jones financial advisor Amy Schmid said people should think about things before splurging on something.
Schmid said the first thing people should do is add up the necessary expenses every month with the goal of having three to six months of that in savings. These expenses include rent/mortgages, utilities, and groceries. The first step is to figure out what that amount is and set that as a goal.
"Once we can unpack what we have coming in and what goes walking out, we tend to spend more wisely," she said. "You have to identify your wants and your needs."
Schmid also suggested that when putting money away into savings it is best to not have "lazy money" but also money that is liquid, available and not exposed to any risk due. She said the point of the money is to help when you need it so it needs to be available at a moment's notice.
She said another good way to utilize the stimulus payment is to pay down any interest-bearing debt. With the holidays just ending and the likelihood that credit cards were used, paying down that debt saves money in the long run.
While that is great for those who can afford it, Schmid also said these payments also may be crucial for someone to catch up on rent or stock up on grocery items that may be a good deal.
"This (the stimulus payments) is crucial for them. That also is something that is wise to do because it can them save money down the road," she said.
