'Stingy Jack' and the jack-o-lantern

--Compiled by Mike Dunn
Did you know that jack-o-lanterns were originally carved out of turnips? The ghoulish jack-o-lanterns that are so much a part of Halloween can be traced back to an old Irish tale about a man named Stingy Jack, notorious as a drunkard and a person who liked to play practical jokes. According to legend, Jack tricked the Devil into a tree and then forced him to stay there by carving a cross in the tree trunk.
Unable to enter Heaven because of his profligate ways after he died and turned away by the Devil, Stingy Jack wandered the world, searching for a resting place. To light his way, Stingy Jack used a burning coal in a hollowed out turnip – hence the name “Jack’s Lantern.‘ The first jack-o-lanterns, in fact, were carved out of turnips but since pumpkins were much more abundant in America after the Irish emigrated here, the switch to pumpkins was made.
Here are some other fun facts about Halloween:
* Halloween candy sales average about $2 billion annually in the United States.
* The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating can be traced to the mid-1800s with the influx of Irish immigrants to North America following the great potato famine. On Halloween, Irish peasants begged the rich for food and played practical jokes on those who refused. To avoid being tricked, the rich handed out cookies, candies, and fruit – a practice that turned into our present day trick-or-treating.
* Did you know that in the 18th Century, some superstitious single ladies would throw apple peels over their shoulders on Halloween in the hope of discovering their future husband’s initials?
* Halloween in 2020 will enjoy the first full moon in 19 years. We tend to associate a full moon with Halloween because of the spookiness of it but in truth a full moon on Halloween is pretty rare. Before 2001, the previous full moon in the night skies on October 31 was all the way back in 1955. The next full moon after this year doesn’t happen until 2039.
* Illinois is the “King of the Pumpkins‘ when it comes to gourd growing. Farms in Illinois grow more than 500 million pounds of pumpkins annually.
* Halloween is the second most commercially successful holiday, with Christmas being the first. There are more than 28 million Halloween cards sent out annually.
* Stephen Clarke, a school teacher from Bryn Mawr, Pa., holds the world record for carving a pumpkin, an amazingly quick 16.47 seconds and that includes a complete face with eyes, nose, mouth and ears. Wow! He performed the feat in 2013.
* In the United States, 86 percent of Americans decorate their homes for Halloween.
* Tootsie Rolls were the first wrapped penny candy in America.
* Skittles reign as the most popular Halloween candy based on sales receipts over the past decade. The most popular chocolate candy is M&M’s followed closely by Snickers and Reese’s Cups.
* The original creator of the popular chocolate candy Milk Duds wanted to make the candies into perfect circles. What that proved impossible, he called them “duds.‘ He added the word “milk‘ to refer to the large amount of milk used to make the candy.
* The most popular Halloween song of all time has to be “Monster Mash‘ by Bobby “Boris‘ Pickett, who famously imitated the voice of Boris Karloff while making the 1962 record. How much of a smash was “Monster Mash‘ back then? It flew all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 that year and we still hear the song each Halloween season on the radio nearly 60 years later!
* Americans spend an average of $87 on Halloween each year, including costumes, candy and decorations. (Some spend much more than others, of course.)
* The term “Halloween‘ is actually derived from the Christian observance of All Hallow Day. Christians started commemorating All Hallow Day on November 1 of each year as a way of offsetting the pagan ritual of honoring the dead, known as Samhain, that took place on October 31. All Hallow Day was established as a day to honor saints who had no day of their own. The night before All Hallow Day, or All Hallow Eve, was eventually shortened to Halloween.
* The eerily popular movie “Halloween‘ starring Jamie Lee Curtis was shot in the spring of 1978 in less than a month. The low-budget thriller was shot in Illinois – though the vehicles in the movie bear California license plates – and fake autumn leaves were used for verisimilitude. The movie cost $320,000 to make and grossed $50 million at theaters. Jamie Lee Curtis’s wardrobe budget for the movie was a whopping $100.
