LAKE CITY — When Tpr. Brian Koboldt gives a presentation on sex trafficking, it’s usually for doctors and nurses and first responders.
The presentation is supposed to help them learn which signs to look out for.
“If you see a young lady or a young boy that has these types of injuries ... ‘ Koboldt said.
But that kind of information can be useful for the general public as well.
On Monday, Koboldt will give a presentation at the Ardis Missaukee District Library for ordinary citizens, so that they can also learn to identify signs that somebody may be a sex trafficking victim.
Koboldt, who is the community service trooper based out of the Michigan State Police’s Houghton Lake post, said he’s been getting more requests for this presentation following a recent sex trafficking case in Crawford County.
Though that victim was an adult, the average age of a sex trafficking victim, according to Koboldt, is around 13 years old (this number is disputed by the Polaris Project, which operates the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline; Polaris Project says more data is needed).
A lot of people struggle to identify the distinction between sex trafficking and prostitution, Koboldt said.
Prostitution is where an adult has willingly gone into that lifestyle; maybe due to drug addiction, Koboldt said. But a sex trafficking victim has been forced or coerced into it against their will. Victims are often very young.
And just because somebody is legally an adult — over the age of 18 — that doesn’t mean they aren’t being sex trafficked.
If they were forced into it as a child, it doesn’t stop being sex trafficking just because they’ve had their 18th birthday.
Sometimes it is a child’s own family members that are committing the trafficking, offering up kid’s bodies for money.
It’s estimated that there are at least 20 million sex trafficking victims, though that estimate is more than a decade old, Koboldt said.
To learn more, attend Koboldt’s presentation in Lake City on Monday, March 16 at the Ardis Missaukee District Library at 6 p.m. Librarian Laura Marion said she did not anticipate canceling the event because she expected the group would not be very big.
