CADILLAC — Grocery stores in the Cadillac area are reeling after surges in sales of certain products following the discovery of COVID-19 in southern Michigan.
A representative of Family Fare in Cadillac said they've been consistently selling out of sanitizer for the last week and by Thursday afternoon, they had nearly sold out of toilet paper and Lysol wipes. As a substitute for the sold-out sanitizer, the store posted a homemade recipe using a combination of aloe and rubbing alcohol.
The representative said sales of fresh vegetables also have increased; she added that they are in the process of upping their inventory levels to match the current demand.
Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer, which has a store in Haring Township, also acknowledged an increase in sales of certain items, although he didn't specifically list which items were in greatest demand.
"...we’re seeing a significant increase in demand on key products you need to keep you and your families safe," Keyes said in a press release issued recently. "Our team members are working to address any inventory issues that arise as a result of this virus. We’re working to secure additional quantities of items that families need most at this time, and we appreciate your patience as we do our best to keep our shelves stocked for you and your families."
Wal-Mart, which also has a store in Haring Township, has reported similar difficulties keeping up with demand.
"As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19," reads a Wal-Mart press release. "We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores. We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand."
A report from Barrons indicated that Wal-Mart, Costco and Target all have seen significant spikes in their stock values as customers line up to make last-minute purchases in preparation for a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that older adults and others most at risk of being affected by the virus should stock up on food and cleaning products in case they need to hunker down for an extended period.
Jay Butler, deputy director of infectious diseases at the CDC, said to pay attention to local news and if it appears the virus is spreading through the community, to avoid crowds and stay home if possible.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer with District Health Department No. 10, said while the general advice is to stock up on basic goods, that doesn't mean to horde.
In an ideal situation, Taylor said everyone would already have enough supplies to last at least two weeks and wouldn't have to rush to the store for everything all at once.
"If anything, this may be an eye-opener," Taylor said. "Things can happen quickly so you should buy these items when you don't have a need for them."
As for why toilet paper seems to be the most in-demand product at the moment, Taylor surmised that it might be because it takes up so much space at the store, meaning that only so much can be on the shelves on any given day.
She said there might also be a psychological compulsion for people to buy if they see other people buying in large quantities.
"I think it might be a fad or trend," Taylor said. "It's easy to overreact and panic. This isn't going to be a natural disaster where we'll run out of food (or other necessities)."
With some items seemingly in short supply at the moment, the Michigan Attorney General's Office is cautioning consumers to not fall prey to unscrupulous price-gouging practices.
"The Michigan Department of Attorney General is aware of businesses selling face masks, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies at exceptionally high prices – likely in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act," reads an AG press release. "Other products that consumers might seek to purchase due to the threat of COVID-19 may also be at risk of price-gouging practices."
Retailers may be in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act if they are charging the consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold; and causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.
The Attorney General’s office is actively tracking consumer complaints related to COVID-19 and is evaluating the reports to determine what actions to take.
Michigan residents are urged to report any violation of the Consumer Protection Act online or by calling 877-765-8388.
