CADILLAC — The winter storm that pummeled Northern Michigan over the last several days wasn’t historic but forecasters say it definitely was unusual.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Harold Dippman said seldom does a lake effect storm system persist over such a long period as the storm that entered the region on Thursday and hung around through the weekend.
“It wasn’t incredibly historic (although areas north of here, including Otsego and Antrim, did experience historic snowfall totals),” Dippman said. “But it was on the heavier end of the scale.”
In Wexford County, Dippman said snow totals varied over the region, with the heaviest accumulation occurring in the northwest near Mesick and Buckley, which saw 18 to 24 inches.
East of that part of the county, around the Manton area, Dippman said about 12 to 18 inches were reported. Around the city of Cadillac, Dippman said about 16 inches fell.
In Missaukee County, the heaviest accumulation occurred in the western portions, including 12 to 18 inches near Pioneer Township. Dippman said areas east of M-66 saw a steep drop off in snowfall. In Houghton Lake, Dippman said 5.8 inches was reported.
Osceola and Lake counties reported similar accumulation as the Cadillac area, although totals varied from location to location. Northwest Lake County, in particular, had some of the heavier snowfall amounts in that county.
In Osceola County, areas west of U.S. 131 including Reed City and Tustin were hit hard, while areas east of the highway, including Evart, didn’t see as much.
One of the most disruptive aspects of this storm system was the effect it had on driving conditions.
Dippman said due to how dry and powdery the snow was, it easily was blown around by winds, in some places forming drifts several feet high. Dippman said some roads, particularly those adjacent to wide open spaces where wind could move the snow quickly, were completely impassible.
Significant accumulation and drifting disrupted some activities at the end of last week, including garbage pickup, which in the city of Cadillac was canceled and is scheduled to be resumed today.
The timing of the storm was about as bad as it could be, considering it was when many people had planned to travel to be with their families on Christmas, Dippman said.
With conditions as bad as they were, many people avoided travel, and Dippman said this very well might have decreased the number of crashes, slideoffs and other incidents, and allowed for road commission crews to more quickly and efficiently clear snow off roadways.
Dippman said the impact to utilities infrastructure also was minimal, thanks to how light and powdery the snow was; if it had been heavier with moisture, Dippman said there’s a good chance more power lines would have gone down and tree limbs snapped.
Conditions are forecasted to remain unseasonably cold until about mid-week, when Dippman said they expect temperatures to begin climbing. By the end of the week, temperature highs in the mid-40s are probable, with overnight highs in the upper-30s.
With overnight temperatures predicted to remain above freezing, Dippman said snow could melt rapidly, especially if the warmup is accompanied by some rain.
While areas hit the hardest with snow probably won’t see it all melted during the warmup, Dippman said it’s possible bare ground will become visible in other areas where the snowpack isn’t as deep.
The New Year’s Eve forecast is temperatures in the upper 30s with rain. Given that much of the snow and ice likely will be off of the roads by then, Dipppman said he doesn’t expect icy driving conditions will be a problem — at least on the main roads.
