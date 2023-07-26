Looks like Mother Nature has been studying the 'sweet science' as summer is about to deliver a potent, one-two combo.
The National Weather Service in Gaylord and Grand Rapids are warning of a severe storm that currently is moving across Lake Michigan. The coverage areas of these two NWS outlets include Wexford, Missaukee Lake and Osceola counties.
The NWS Gaylord said showers and embedded thunderstorms were moving across Lake Michigan as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The NWS said additional shower/storm development is expected Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.
The NWS said a primary severe weather threat remains across southern Michigan, however, a few strong to severe storms remain possible, especially south of M-72. The NWS said there is a chance for locally heavy rainfall totals for some locations by Wednesday evening.
While meteorologists are monitoring this storm, so are utility companies like Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy is preparing for two severe weather events in the form of damaging winds, storms and extreme heat that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Some of these storms may include heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm and is ready to respond. Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.
After the storms, temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees. Customers can call 2-1-1 to connect with resources that offer assistance in their community, such as cooling centers or other needs. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
Before the storm hits, Consumers Energy suggests following a few preparation tips. This includes charging all electronic devices. It also is advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.
Consumers Energy also suggests having an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. If someone in your family is on medication, you should be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.
Finally, unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. It also is advised to turn off power strips.
If there is an outage, Consumers Energy suggests visiting www.consumersenergy.com/outagecenter to view an online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates.
