CADILLAC — The Mental Health Symposium at Baker College of Cadillac scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to the winter storm that hit the state on Wednesday.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by Human Service Leadership Council Professional Development Chairwoman Katelyn Richard via email.
The email was sent to all registered attendees after the council’s professional development committee met with the five panelists and the decision to postpone was made.
As a result of that decision, the symposium has been moved to Thursday, March 16. It will remain at the same time, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and location, Baker College of Cadillac Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.
The email stated there were about 60 participants scheduled to attend before the cancellation.
The idea behind the upcoming event is to allow the leadership council to provide programming to not only its members but also community members to help spread awareness about what is going on within different agencies and nonprofits regarding mental health.
The event is open to the public but focuses on community members who work and serve people, educators, employers, counselors and volunteers.
Five panelists will be speaking at the event including Nichole Richardson, Cadillac Innovation High School counselor, Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services, Rick Doehring, Wexford County undersheriff, Rachel Reinink, Love, INC of Wexford and Osceola Counties executive director and Kari Wineland, Rexair LLC human resource manager.
The two-hour symposium will be broken into two different parts.
First, each panelist will have time to speak and also answer questions from those who attend. Some of the questions have already been submitted as part of the registration process, but there will be a chance during the symposium to ask additional questions.
From that, the symposium will pivot into round table discussions where the panelists will sit at different tables to discuss various options, gaps in services and ways to improve the health and wellness of the community from a mental health standpoint.
The event is free to attend for HLSC members and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is preferred but not required and walk-ins are welcomed. With the extra time, people interested in attending can still register but understand space is limited. To pre-register go to forms.gle/9TLHzc8bgGZ3szne8. Light refreshments also will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.