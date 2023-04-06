Storms drench Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — Rain, thunderstorms and hail pummeled Northern Michigan Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
A flood warning was issued Wednesday morning after heavy rain fell in the Manistee River Basin on Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches were common and runoff would likely cause the Manistee River to rise over the next day or so.
The Manistee River near Sherman was forecast to rise above flood stage late Wednesday, and minor flooding is possible.
“The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 15.4 feet (Thursday) morning,” the NWS warning states. “It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon.”
The threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes diminished during the day Wednesday, although scattered showers and a few additional storms were expected along a quick-moving cold front during the afternoon.
“Some of these storms could be strong, producing gusty winds. But the risk for severe storms now appears to be very small,” reads the severe weather outlook.
Strong and gusty winds are expected through Thursday, and there also is a chance for accumulating snow in northern lower Michigan Friday night.
