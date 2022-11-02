CADILLAC — Only time will tell what this upcoming winter season will hold regarding illnesses, including influenza, but there is concern from the medical community it could be a bad one.
Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics Family Nurse Practitioner Mary Blackmer said it is not uncommon to start to see cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV in October but over the past three weeks, the practice has been seeing significant numbers daily. That means on a good day the office is seeing two or three patients with RSV and on a bad day it jumps to 10 to 15.
“We’ve seen a significantly early rise in respiratory illnesses. Typically, RSV is something that we’re going to see in November, December and January and it can be up until April,” Blackmer said. “We have already seen a significant influx of that as well as croup.”
Although croup affects the vocal cords, Blackmer said RSV tends to be a cold virus that settles in the lowest part of the lungs and prevents a patient, and in particular small children, to get enough air movement down to the base of the lungs. RSV can affect any age group, including the elderly, but those that have the smallest lungs are at the biggest risk, according to Blackmer.
That is why children under the age of 2 are most at-risk. The younger the child, the greater the risk, according to Blackmer. She also said there is a significantly higher rate of hospitalization for those children under the age of 1 who get RSV.
When it comes to the likelihood of RSV being a continued issue later in the winter season, Blackmer said it is hard to say.
“Once you get the virus in the community, it’s widespread. So we’re always the eternal optimists and hoping that if we get bad cases of RSV now, it will be a little bit better as the year goes,” she said. “There is no guarantee and kids can get RSV more than once. They find that if they have had it at least three times, there is more likelihood for it to be less severe. But some kids can get it repeatedly and be equally ill each of the first few times.”
With RSV and croup already making children sick, flu season underway and the constant ebbs and flows of COVID-19 cases, District Health Department No. 10 Epidemiologist Chelsea Rossow wants to get one thing straight.
This is not a sign of a new trend starting where respiratory illnesses seem to be more severe but it is possible the upcoming late fall and winter seasons could be a time of significant illnesses.
She said as temperatures drop and people start spending more time indoors and in close contact, it helps to spread illnesses like RSV and the flu. She said the early onset and increases in the number of flu cases and RSV, in particular, can be attributed to COVID-19. While that might seem confusing, Rossow said it makes perfect sense once explained.
“We used strategies to prevent (COVID-19’s) spread, but it also stopped the spread of flu and RSV. We have been at home, schooling online and we didn’t have as much exposure. We didn’t build up any natural immunity,” she said. “Now kids are back at school and having normal interactions, so we are hoping it will help to rebuild that normal immunity.”
She said those methods used to help stop the spread of COVID including wearing masks are not being used. She also said it seems that handwashing isn’t being done as much as it was during the height of the pandemic. Coupled with the lessened natural immunity, and that is why these illnesses are coming on strong sooner than normal.
She expects that immunity should build back up this year and things should be closer to normal or as normal as things were pre-pandemic next year.
When it comes to COVID, Rossow said it is hard to say what this winter season will hold in terms of cases. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for there to be increased numbers of COVID-19 cases, Rossow said it also is predicted that it won’t be as bad as the last two years.
While that is the prediction, Rossow said it is too early in the cold and flu season to say with any certainty what is going to happen. Something to consider, however, is at this point in the year during the past two years, there was a noticeable rise in the number of COVID cases. So far, that is not happening, she said.
Blackmer also said it is too early to tell what the upcoming cold, flu and winter season has in store, but if Australia’s recent winter season is any indication of what it will be like here, it could be a significant one.
“Could this be the perfect storm? It could be, but I’m much more of the take it, day-by-day. Let’s do what we can to teach, prevent, vaccinate, continue to mask when we need to mask, wash our hands and teach our young kids what to do to help prevent illness,” she said.
Rossow agreed that everything needed to lessen the impact this upcoming winter season has on our health are the strategies used before the pandemic. This includes staying home when sick, washing hands, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing and getting COVID-19 and flu vaccinations when able to.
While there is no vaccination for RSV, Rossow said that means people who are around younger children need to take extra care and especially ensure they are washing their hands.
“Even though we are seeing increased rates of RSV, flu and possibly COVID soon, it is important to remember we have the strategies to protect us. They are the same as what we were doing before COVID,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.