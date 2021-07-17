MANTON — A new story time series for ages five and under has been added to the Manton Public Library. The program was added through the Cadillac Wexford Public Library summer reading program.
Story time started on July 15, and Branch Manager Karen Rickard said it doesn't stop when the school year starts.
"Because it is geared towards five and under, we plan to continue story time forever," she said. "I mean, assuming that people still want it, we will still provide it year-round."
Manton has never had a children's program, so this is the first of its kind. The story time series has been added to the Mesick Public Library as well, where Rickard is also the branch manager since the two are connected. When she took over her position in April, the intended goal was to create some programming geared toward early childhood.
Increasing early literacy is a focus of the Manton Public Library, Rickard said, and it can be achieved by providing younger children with the reading series.
"Just by doing rhymes and songs and things of that nature, beyond just reading to your child, helps to influencing their reading habits in the future," she said.
Singing and dancing was featured at the July 15 Manton storytime. Librarian Karyn Simmons lead the kids through songs like "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" and "Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed."
"A lot of times with kids, especially if you do songs, it helps with learning mouth shapes, and for how to form words in a more readily recognizable way than just reading to them," Rickard said.
Both sing-alongs included lots of movement and opportunity for engagement, which she said is another asset of the series. Encouraging kids to participate, and giving them a space to meet other children, is something they missed out on in the midst of the pandemic.
"I think that this will be something that could really help a lot of people to kind of ease back into those kinds of interactions, I think," she said. "Especially for young kids that maybe were born or had, you know, had just gotten to like one year old, and then everything kind of shut down."
Coming to the Manton and Mesick public libraries gives them a chance to do just that, and Rickard has seen it happen before.
"When I worked in the children's room in Cadillac, the more times that they visit, the more times that they participate in the story time," she said. "They start to open up and, you know, they might not do anything the first few times they come, and then as they come more readily, and more times, then you'll see them start to participate more, especially if you can get the parents to participate."
It's also an opportunity for parents in the community to gather.
"You'd be surprised how many friendships are made that way, and lasting friendships that you see those moms meeting years later after their kids are in elementary school," Rickard said. "But you'll see them out having coffee together and things like that, too."
Along with the story time series, take and make crafts are being sent out every Monday.
People of all ages can participate in the broader summer reading program. An age group geared activity and reading sheet can be picked up at a local library branch. For preschool ages, elementary ages and teens, they can complete the sheet to win books as prizes. For adults, there's an opportunity to win gift cards to local businesses by completing their own short list of activities.
To stay updated on storytime dates and other events, visit the Manton Public Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MantonPublicLibrary, or the Mesick Public Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MesickPublicLibrary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.