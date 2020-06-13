REED CITY — A Story Walk project in Linear Park and outdoor cafes are two of many topics the Reed City Council agenda.
At the Monday, June 15 meeting, the city council will be discussing and possibly taking action on allowing a permit process for outdoor cafes in the downtown area and allowing the Reed City Area District Library to put up a Story Walk along the Hersey River trail in Linear Park.
Based on a recommendation from the Reed City Planning Commission, the council will possibly establish a permit process through the City Manager's office to allow businesses to have outdoor cafes between April 1 and Nov. 15. The cafes would also have to close by 10 p.m. as to not conflict with the city's current Nuisance Ordinance.
Should the city agree to the recommendation, it will then be up to the city attorney to draft any legislation necessary.
Also on the agenda for Monday, the RCADL will be asking to place a Story Walk in Linear Park to promote reading and physical activity by engaging community members in children's books in a unique environment.
The project would entail placing 14 kiosks along the trail starting just after the Little Mac Bridge and ending at the first boardwalk. Each kiosk page will include a page from "Mouse House Tales" by Susan Pearson along with critical thinking questions and activity prompts.
This $1,638 project would be paid for via grant money obtained by the RCADL. The site plan has already been approved by the planning commission and the Department of Public Works Superintendent Rich Rehkopf.
Other topics on the agenda include an audience presentation on Great American Crossroads Celebration and discussion on a trees, weeds and grass ordinance.
The council will be meeting electronically via GoToMeeting on Monday at 7 p.m. More information on the meeting and how to attend can be found at reedcity.org.
