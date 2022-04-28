Streams, lakes statewide will benefit from 12 Fisheries Habitat Grant projects

A Cadillac Area Land Conservancy fisheries habitat restoration project was one of 12 from across the state to share nearly $1.8 million in grants administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The CALC project is a fisheries habitat restoration on Stone Ledge Lake and the grant is for $109,400. Other projects will occur in Grand Traverse County, Jackson County, Crawford County, Antrim and Charlevoix counties, Otsego County, Roscommon County, Muskegon County, Emmet County and Alger County.
The Wexford County project will restore Stone Ledge Lake’s connection to a wetland. Years ago, the mouth of a wetland connected to Stone Ledge Lake was filled in for vehicle travel, essentially cutting off the wetland from the lake. Species to benefit from this project include northern pike, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish and yellow perch.
The projects, supported by an additional $1.6 million in matching partner contributions, will rehabilitate and protect valuable fish habitat that provides the foundation for Michigan’s world-class fisheries. Four of the funded projects are identified by the DNR as priority habitat conservation projects.
The Fisheries Habitat Grant program provides funding for a variety of activities, including fish habitat conservation, dam removal and repair, resource assessment studies and access to recreation opportunities like fishing. Funding from fishing license sales, state of Michigan general funds and a settlement with Consumers Energy is distributed through three grant areas: aquatic habitat conservation, dam management, and aquatic habitat and recreation in the Au Sable, Manistee and Muskegon river watersheds.
Joe Nohner, a resource analyst with the DNR Fisheries Division, said the funded projects will protect and rehabilitate fish habitats across the state, while in many cases also improving public safety through the removal of dams.
“These projects are critical to improving and maintaining populations of fishes and other aquatic species,” Nohner said. “They will improve fish migration in over 210 miles of Michigan streams and make these areas safer for people through the removal or replacement of five dams and 11 culverts.”
Nohner also said the Wexford County project will reconnect northern pike spawning marshes to Stone Ledge Lake, add woody habitat structures to the East Branch of the Au Sable River and the shorelines of Au Train Lake and improve stream habitat by planting trees to cool water temperatures, reduce erosion and, eventually, provide woody habitat for trout.
Fisheries Habitat Grant funding is available annually to local, state, federal and tribal governments and nonprofit groups through an open, competitive process. The next request for proposals is expected to be announced in October.
To learn more about the Fisheries Habitat Grant program go to michigan.gov/dnrgrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.