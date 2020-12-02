CADILLAC — The holiday season is here and that also means so is the stress that comes with it.
This year, however, the stress is coupled with anxiety for several reasons. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. There is an uncertain political climate and what the future may hold. Then there is the anxiety of food and economic security. To say it bluntly, 2020 has been a bad year.
The holidays have always been a time where some will overindulge, whether it is food or alcohol or other substances. This year, however, it seems the "self-medicating" could be much higher due to all the aforementioned stressors that are part of our daily lives in 2020.
Dr. James Whelan is the interim Chief Medical Officer at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and he agrees that this year it is not just one thing that is the trigger for overindulgence, it is multiple.
"We are dying of 1,000 cuts. We have had no breaks. COVID, the election and the strong sense of economic and food security issues," he said. "People who didn't normally struggle to feed their families are now. There is decreased jobs or hours. It just adds to the stressors."
EVERYTHING IN MODERATION
Whelan said family practice offices are seeing a huge increase in stress-related illnesses. He also said there are issues with the elderly or nursing home residents with loneliness. Because the older generation is typically less comfortable with electronics and technology, it is harder for them to have social contact because they have to isolate themselves during the pandemic.
He said the economic diversity in the Cadillac area typically has a very large segment of the community living paycheck to paycheck before COVID-19. Now those same families are likely struggling more due to a lost job or lost benefits.
"Stress is worse right now than any other time in my 30 years in the medical field," he said.
Although things have been tough in 2020, Whelan wants to remind people there is hope. It looks as if vaccines for COVID-19 should become available in limited numbers later this month and that will start turning the tide in the number of cases. While that is good news, Whelan also said ramping up the economy back to normal in six months is not very likely. It will take time for stability to come back after the vaccine becomes available.
"Many of us have chosen to self medicate with food, alcohol or for those who struggle with addiction other substances," he said. "An increase in substance use health problems and an increase of people with mental health issues all are straws that have broken the back."
As a result, Whelan said primary care offices will say the average person likely has gained 10-15 pounds during the past nine months, medical professionals included. He said food is one of the coping mechanisms people use when they get stressed.
It is easy to say that exercise and resilience-based activities are healthier ways to manage stress but it is not always easy to get started to maintain a routine.
When it comes to the great divide in the country over political points of view and the stress that comes with it, Whelan said people need to realize there is a polarization regarding such topics.
"The ability to have a debate is one of the great things about America. In the last four years, we had some good things and bad things. The same will be true for the next four years," he said. "As a country, that ability to have a vigorous debate and accept compromise defines American Democracy. The hard part is keeping it from getting personal."
HOLIDAY PLANNING
Whelan said presuming everything goes the way that it currently looks, the Cadillac area should get a small amount of the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Those vaccines, however, will be prioritized and determined by the federal government.
The first wave will go to frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents, while the second wave will go to older adults, those with chronic illnesses and essential workers, according to Whelan. The third wave will innoculate the general public, Whelan said.
"In the beginning, it will be small amounts. It will be invisible to the general public but I expect larger shipments will come with the ability to reach the general public by early to mid-March," he said.
It is estimated that one-third of the country will be vaccinated by the time summer is here, according to Whelan.
While that is welcomed news, Whelan said with Thanksgiving past and more holidays on the horizon there is a concern there will be a significant spike between now and Christmas and again after Christmas. Whelan said when things get stressful, food, alcohol and other substances can be coping mechanisms but so can being with family.
Although he understands that "COVID fatigue" is real, Whelan said with the level of prevalence in the community, there will be community spreading if families decide to get together. The hope is that community spread will be small but for now, only time will tell.
When it comes to gathering for upcoming holidays such as Christmas, Whelan said it likely is going to be wise to seek alternative plans.
"It breaks everyone's heart but unless there is a drastic reduction between now and Christmas (in the number of COVID-19 cases) the wise thing is to mail your gifts and have a Zoom Christmas," he said.
He also said if a person wants to plan for a time to gather and celebrate, the end of the summer or fall 2021 would be a good time for that. Whelan said the expectation is our lives should be much more normal than they have been since March. In general, Whelan said things should start to improve in early 2021, but it really won't feel the move to normalcy until the third quarter next year.
HOW TO COPE
Stress is undoubtedly higher right now as a result of COVID-19 and other factors and even if a person doesn't necessarily feel stressed, the body's physical signs or reactions may tell a different story.
For that reason, Munson Healthcare has put several informational blogs on its website to help people find ways to cope with the added stress that 2020 has brought.
Feed your body good foods because adding more nourishing foods to your diet can make an impact on the way you cope with stress. Certain essential nutrients can feed our brains what they need to function optimally, which also means an improved ability to manage stress. This includes foods rich in Omega-3s (salmon, tuna, flaxseed, chia seeds and walnuts), magnesium (pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, avocados, almonds, bananas, beans and leafy greens), B vitamins (whole grains, meat, eggs, dark green veggies like broccoli, nuts and seeds), Zinc (meat, shellfish like shrimp, eggs, potatoes, and dark chocolate), and a probiotic and/or a prebiotic.
Reaching out to others is a great way to take your mind off of your worries. Avoid texting, however, because a phone call or video chat is much more personal. You also will likely share more by talking than texting.
If you are a parent working from home or spending more time at home, embrace this time you have with your children. Kids may be feeling just as stressed or scared as we do, so focusing on connecting with them is important.
Taking in slower and more thoughtful breaths is so simple — and accessible from anywhere, any time — that it might seem trivial. But taking a breath is an incredibly powerful way to feel calmer.
If movement isn’t typically a part of your daily routine, you might consider adding it to your list of things to do.
Try to find a "silver lining in the circumstances and curveballs life is currently throwing at us in 2020. Taking some time to reflect on any positive discoveries you may have made can help you to make the most of this crisis and even find a sense of peace.
Finally, show your support for the community. That could mean staying home and not venturing out to help slow the spread or supporting local businesses through online purchases or pickups. Reach out to elderly friends, neighbors, or family or send a thank you to a local frontline worker.
