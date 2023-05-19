LAKE CITY — A log cabin in Missaukee County’s Reeder Township sustained significant damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Lake Missaukee Fire Department Chief David LaRoche fire crews responded to the fire at 12:55 p.m. and were on the scene until approximately 8 p.m. When they arrived, he said the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
Three outbuildings and the woods around the structures were also on fire. LaRoche said the fire stayed within about 20 feet of the area, but the department did notify the DNR about the situation.
“It was a lengthy fire to put out due to it being a log cabin,” he said. “It was occupied year-round and the family suffered a severe loss of most to all of their possessions.”
There were no deaths or injuries from the fire. LaRoche said the cause is still under investigation.
“The crews worked diligently in their efforts to preserve property and reduce the risk of a wildland fire on a high-risk fire day,” he said.
Lake Missaukee Fire Department was assisted by the Lake City Area Fire Department, McBain Community Fire Department, Falmouth Fire Department and the DNR.
