LAKE CITY — A second-rate citizen.
That’s what Missaukee County resident Rea Calderon said she feels like regarding her internet service options.
Calderon says she has not used the internet for more than 20 years and depends on the computers at the Missaukee District Library for service.
“The extent of my computer work here is using the library internet to do my banking,” she said. “That’s it. So, I’ve fallen behind on technology. I don’t know much about it.”
“If I do get internet now, where do I start?”
Calderon is one of the dozens of residents Missaukee District Library Director Laura Marion said she sees come in to use the library’s internet services. She often said people come in to print, check email and do other work that they can’t complete at home due to unreliable internet connection.
“I feel sad because I feel like that should be available,” she said. “At the same time, I’m very happy that the library is able to provide what people need because that’s really our job.”
“So, I’m kind of proud that our library is able to do that, but it does make me sad that we don’t have a better (internet) infrastructure.”
For years, finding internet outside the library has been a struggle for residents like Calderon. She said many of her neighbors had tried different providers but couldn’t find one that provided a reliable connection.
After calling one provider for years about their proposed plan to bring internet to the area, Calderon said she gave up.
Since many internet providers use satellites, the cost is an issue for residents like Dale Wright. The Manton resident takes care of his mother and said they no longer use it.
“We don’t have internet at the home,” he said. “My mom doesn’t want it because it costs way too much to have internet.”
Finding good cellular service is another issue some people have run into. Manton resident Tatum Minor said she has to stand next to a window in her home to get service. When trying to use her phone’s internet connection, Tatum said they sometimes have to drive away from their property to use it.
“It definitely adds a layer of stress that I don’t think most people have,” her husband, Sam Minor, said. “I think when most people say, we don’t have internet, they’re exaggerating.”
“They have slow internet or all their kids are wired into it and they’ve got six devices connected to it. We literally do not have a wire that comes to this house to provide us any data service whatsoever.”
Tatum said one of the struggles their internet troubles presents is when they are homeschooling their children. Since their curriculum is online-based, she said they will drive to a place where they have service, download videos, then play them back when they get home.
Tatum said they still use DVDs and workbooks to teach their children. If the kids have questions, she said they might have to leave home to search for the answer online and come back.
Despite the struggles, she said homeschooling is flexible, and they can switch gears.
“We have learned how to cope and still accomplish schooling without the necessity of always having internet,” she said. “That’s not to say we haven’t gotten more gray hairs and we’ve gotten wrinkles because of the stress, but we make it work.”
One issue Calderon runs into is being asked to do things online. She mentioned there are times when businesses direct her to their website, which she cannot get to.
Calderon said she also can’t take advantage of online promotions or deals because she doesn’t have internet.
“Sometimes, there are coupons that are available only through the internet,” she said. “So you wind up paying the full price for something because you can’t get to those coupons.”
Calderon also can’t look up information as freely as those with the internet. For example, when she needed new patio windows, Calderon said she couldn’t do as much research on deals or read reviews on companies.
Her lack of internet affects her ability to get medical test results quickly. Instead of using her doctor’s medical portal, Calderon said she has to come to Cadillac to pick up the results. With her husband on peritoneal dialysis for his kidneys, Calderon said she also can’t research it like she wants to.
“There are things that I could learn about dialysis that I can’t just get out of the manual,” she said.
Staying up to date on what’s going on in the world is also difficult for these residents. Sam said he’ll receive news notifications a couple of hours later and has to move to a spot with better cellular service to read the stories.
When watching the news on TV, Calderon said the stations sometimes direct her to their website for the whole story. She said that drives her crazy and makes her feel like a second-rate citizen.
“If this is the news station, give me the news and give me the full details,” she said. “I’m listening to the station. Why are you sending me to the internet? If I had internet, I’d be watching the internet news.”
“I feel like I don’t count,” Calderon said. “They don’t seem to care one way or the other.”
The library has become her weekly go-to place to get things to do online. Calderon said she’ll write things she wants to look up before heading out to use one of the library computers.
Other times, Calderon said she’ll park in the library’s parking lot if the building is closed. Since she uses the library’s internet primarily for banking, Calderon said she worries about protecting her information.
“If I’m doing my banking, I’m a little concerned about maybe somebody getting some information out there as I’m sitting out there,” she said. “I would like to have a secure system.”
The Minor family has turned to their family for help. Tatum said they’ve traveled to a family member’s home for online work. She also said the family leaves more time to get specific tasks done because they know it may take longer than it would for someone with a reliable connection.
“What would normally take minutes or even seconds to complete turns into a half hour of constant refreshing and refreshing and refreshing,” she said.
“We did our taxes this spring, and something that would probably have taken me no more than a day, took me a week to a week and a half,” Tatum continued. “It’s about allowing yourself extra time to know that nothing is really going to get done right then, and that you just have to keep hitting the refresh button.”
The Missaukee District Library also offers mobile hotspots that allow users to connect to the internet using cellular signals. Tatum said her family has used them to get what they can do in the two weeks they can have the device checked out.
Marion said they have nine devices available and are constantly checking them out to people. She said they have nine library members on a waitlist for one of the mobile hotspots.
While these devices help many residents, Marion said some still have difficulty finding a reliable connection with them.
“I feel like they’re frustrated because they will try everything,” she said. “They’ll try to put the Wifi hotspot on the top of the dresser, and they’re just trying anything to have this internet communication.”
Many residents said they’ve gotten used to not having reliable internet at this point. When her daughters visit, Calderon said they know they’ll have to let people know they won’t be reachable because of the poor cellular service in her area.
Tatum said her family has learned to get creative with doing things like homeschooling and day-to-day tasks. But, if it becomes too frustrating, she said they’ve also learned to walk away and turn again later.
“We’ve learned to see and to recognize when frustrations are getting built up or anxiety starts to show,” she said. “We’re just like everybody out of the house and we’ll just stop and move on to something else.”
