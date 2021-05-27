CADILLAC — Cristina Lampkin admires the workmanship in her house on 45 1/2 Road.
She's not the only one; a contractor who was once indoors told her the same thing.
"He didn't know that we were new here or anything and he said, 'I love this house, this workmanship,''' Lampkin told the Cadillac News.
That's exactly what Brad VanBuren is going for.
VanBuren is the lead instructor for the Career Tech Center's Applied Construction Technology program. Students in the program built Lampkin's home, which she moved into a year and a half ago with her husband.
Now another home, next door to Lampkin's and also built by CTC students, is about to hit the market.
VanBuren's classes started building the home nearly two years ago and the home is nearing completion.
On May 26, when the newspaper stopped by for a tour, students were assembling cabinets; still to come was flooring and touch-up work. The students have done much of the work themselves, with an assist from professionals for things like plumbing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven challenging, with some crew time lost due to quarantine, and expenses are climbing; VanBuren estimated that some materials have already jumped in price by 30% compared to when he bought them.
Tyler Koetje, 17, a junior from McBain Rural Agricultural School, joined the CTC class after construction had already begun.
"It's pretty cool to turn nothing into something," said Koetje, who plans to follow his father into construction.
VanBuren said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom open floor plan home with a full (unfinished) basement is in the 1,600 square foot range and has a two-car garage. The price will be up to the realtor and it's expected to hit the market at the end of June or early July.
