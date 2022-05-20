Student interest in four-year education is on the decline

MARION — Over the last few weeks, high school seniors from every local district walked across the graduation stage and into the next phase of their adult lives. The options for post-secondary education are endless, but educators are finding that the interest in four-year universities has declined.
One contributing factor is that students are looking to enter the workforce and don’t want to delay the chance to earn. This desire has made trades more appealing, while the undergraduate path seems like an obstacle.
Additionally, many students are still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its possible effect on their college education could be too big of a risk.
“Whether we’re out of the pandemic, or just on a low, I think there’s almost a hesitance of, do I spend all this money and all of a sudden we go virtual again, and I lose out on that full college experience,” said Michigan College Access Network Adviser for Marion High School Moriah Miltgen. “Or it’s just not even knowing what to do, because there are so many job openings.”
While talking with Marion seniors about their graduation plans, Miltgen also discovered that there is concern about making enough money. She said they’re now questioning why they should take on the cost of college when job openings are plentiful.
Assistant Principal Stacie Sutton has also noticed a heightened level of eagerness from students when it comes to entering the workforce as soon as possible. Combined with the fear of more virtual learning, it’s enough for them to put a pause on going to college, or dismiss it completely.
“Virtual learning is definitely not the best way of learning, and they don’t want to do their college experience through virtual learning,” she said. “So with the uncertainty with the pandemic, I think that has really affected their thought process with college going.”
For the students of Manton High School, Principal Char Siddall said COVID has fostered an aversion to universities, but more so in the way of vaccine mandates. She said a handful of students told her that it has impacted their decision to attend a university.
Despite the growing concern, she said that college enrollment rates in Manton have had a very slight decline, but those who are opting out of the four-year option are still seeking post-secondary education of some kind. Trades have always been the more popular option with Manton high schoolers, and Siddall said they do prefer to start entering the workforce early.
Having the available resource of the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center has made it easier for students to achieve that goal.
“Several students, especially the students that are in the CTC programs, have seen those opportunities right away and even maybe been sought after, while they’re in the CTC program,” she said. “I have several seniors that actually did some job shadowing in local manufacturing facilities and have a job offer on the table, basically, as soon as they graduate in two weeks.”
Although there was a decline in the interest of a four-year program, Siddall said that bringing on an MCAN adviser to help students find the right their path has bolstered their enthusiasm for post-secondary education of any kind. Over the course of the last four years, she said the number of students participating in dual enrollment has increased.
At Cadillac High School, School Counselor Chad Phillips said that overall college enrollment has been declining. Based on information gathered from MI School Data, he said the percentage of students enrolling at least six months after graduation has dropped 7% over the last five years and 11.5% over the last decade.
What was surprising to Phillips, though, is that enrollment for four-year universities has remained almost the same. It’s the two-year schooling options that have dropped.
Enrollment in trades isn’t heavily reflected in the data Phillips has found, but his recent experience has been similar to those working in Marion and Manton schools. Students want to start working.
“One of the things we’ve seen, in the last year or two especially, is students just going right into the workforce,” he said. “Because, the job market, it’s been a void of workers, so they’re taking the money fast.”
Phillips said there are some factors those students may not be thinking of at the moment, like retirement and good insurance, and that could have a negative impact down the road. However, they don’t face the setback of student debt.
Loan debt has become a popular topic of conversation in the political zeitgeist, but Phillips said it is something he pushes his students to consider. If they are thinking about the four-year university route, he knows the decision is ultimately in their hands, but he tries to highlight the importance of cost as much as he can.
Fear of accruing debt has come up for the students at Marion as well. When she’s advising on the topic of four-year universities, Miltgen said low cost is becoming one of the first things students gravitate toward.
“Money is a huge thing now, and even more so from two years ago before the pandemic hit. Finding money to go to college is very hard these days,” she said. “So definitely the money has a huge role to do with it, because nobody wants to be in debt for the next 30 years of their life.”
The faltering interest in a more traditional education is not for lack of trying from educational institution. Miltgen said universities have become vigorous in their marketing and in trying to attract students to simply apply in the first place. October is fee free application month for a majority of the colleges in Michigan, and its purpose is to remove the barrier of cost and encourage applications.
As the tides continue to shift for upcoming generations of graduates, Phillips said he’s making an effort to stay up-to-date on all the factors that go into college decision-making.
“I think as we get more educated on trade schools, apprenticeships, student debt, the better that can educate students,” he said. “So I think with the internet, and everything that we have nowadays, we have more opportunity to learn, so we have more opportunities to provide better information to students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.