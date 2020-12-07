CADILLAC — The attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago changed the course of history and started World War II for the United States.
Even though eight decades have passed, there are still those who remember when Japan attacked our U.S. Naval Base and Hickam Field, home of the Hawaiian Air Force in the U.S. Territory, Hawaii.
Ursula Lennon was 10 years old in 1941. Her family lived on Cobb Street without electricity.
“Not too many houses had electricity out there because you had to have 15 homes for people to sign up, for them to run the lines,‘ she said. “We didn’t get electricity until I was in high school.‘
Lennon and her three sisters did their homework by coal oil lamps. For entertainment they listened to a large wet/dry battery radio in the living room. And as the family was gathered around the radio one day, they heard President Roosevelt’s famous Day of Infamy speech, when he explained the attack to U.S. citizens in a world without television.
“I remember hearing it on the radio...‘ she said. “It didn’t register much with my dad, we didn’t know anything about Hawaii, it wasn’t a state. But the teachers explained everything to us the next day. Otherwise, the only way to get news was to go to the movies and see the news reels.‘
Life completely changed with the declaration of war. The hardships of the 1930s Great Depression continued with food and gas rationing. All of the nation’s resources were needed for the war effort.
Army Air Corps Nurse assigned to Pearl Harbor
Peggy Carter Gilstad, a 1967 Cadillac graduate, learned as an adult how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed her mother’s life forever.
“My kids,my grandkids and I were taping an interview with my mother, asking her random questions and we asked, ‘Do you remember when Pearl Harbor was attacked?’‘
That question caused Esta B. Darling (Carter) (Von Bargen) Emmons to break down, something they had never seen. Through her tears she admitted that she had never talked about that day.
Gilstad and her two siblings Tom Carter and Connie Petrovich knew their mom was an Army Air Corps nurse in World War II. But Emmons never discussed the impact of Pearl Harbor Day with anyone.
“She told us about being home in bed when President Roosevelt came on the radio to announce the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese,‘ Gilstad said. “As she reminisced, the feelings of fear that she felt that morning all came back to her. She was 20 years old and in nursing school.‘
Emmons had worked late the night before. She was in bed the next morning, listening to music on the radio when the program was interrupted.
“The first Sunday I returned home from Children’s Hospital was a ‘Day of Infamy,’‘ she wrote in a memory booklet. “December 7, 1941. I can still hear that message as it blared out over the radio. Pearl Harbor has just been bombed.‘
The next day Emmons and her best friend, fellow student Barbara Moore, enlisted in the Army Air Corps. The first requirement was to sign up for the Red Cross.
“It was a full year after we graduated that we made it into the U.S. Army Air Forces,‘ Emmons wrote.
After a short stint at Gunter Air Field in Alabama, Emmons was deployed to Hickam Field hospital in Hawaii to treat battle-wounded soldiers from the Pacific Theatre.
“The strongest memory I have of a conversation with her was that after Pearl Harbor was bombed, she immediately signed up to head to Hawaii,‘ said granddaughter Jessie Frederick King, 51. “Being on the ship crossing the Pacific was so dangerous, everyone took turns at night watching for Japanese subs and boats.‘
In addition to treating wounded military men she treated men who survived the Bataan death march, when 75,000 Filipino and American troops were captured by the Japanese on the Bataan Peninsula and were forced to march 85 miles for days without nourishment. Along the way unspeakable atrocities were committed by the Japanese guards and many prisoners died.
“She told us stories from the men (she treated) that there were Japanese people along the route that wanted to help them,‘ Gilstad said. “But if they helped, they were killed, murdered.‘
Emmons spoke out about this to the Cadillac News in 1969.
She witnessed the survivors’ “emaciated figures‘ who passed through Hickam Field on their way home. Many of these men received their first solid food at the base. Some were too ill to continue home. But witnessing the men’s joy and gratitude of being free, alive and on their way home inspired everyone at the hospital.
After the war
After the war Emmons raised her family in Cadillac. In 1961 she began as a staff nurse at Mercy Hospital and in 1965 she was named director of nursing services.
“Esta was somebody you would remember,‘ said retired nurse Sandy Dolack. “When you worked with her, you knew she was the head nurse. She was very kind and helped you along. She was someone you could approach and the doctors really respected her. She was very dedicated, always wore the white cap ... she was old school and very professional.‘
In 1995 she received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce for her generous and impactful civic involvement.
“She was very much a patriot,‘ Gilstad said. “She always attended the memorial services for servicemen on Memorial Day. She was part of the American Legion and active in the Republican party. I’m just thinking of what a history she left behind, signing up to serve because of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.‘
Her legacy has influenced the entire family of children and stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“She was brave to do all of that,‘ said granddaughter King. “I was always amazed at how strong and unwavering and loyal she was.‘
