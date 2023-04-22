CADILLAC — Students from 11 area schools had the opportunity to attend this year’s annual Governor’s Breakfast at the Wexford County Civic Arena.
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s remarks to the crowd, three students got the chance to ask her a question.
McBain Rural Agricultural School student Kameron Nethaway talked about California’s Executive Order requiring all new cars sold to have zero emissions by 2035. Nethaway asked Whitmer if there were plans to adopt a similar order in Michigan.
Whitmer highlighted her MI Healthy Climate Plan and talked about the state’s efforts to help the auto industry and consumers transition to electric vehicles. She said the state’s goal is to be 100% carbon-neutral by 2050.
To achieve this goal, Whitmer said her goal was to drop the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle by proposing a tax incentive for consumers in her budget. She also said the state has to build more charging stations and help families upgrade to energy-efficient appliances.
Regarding manufacturing, she said they need to incentivize clean energy practices and reduce factory emissions. Electric school buses were another idea she brought up.
“I’ll keep my eye on what other states are doing because my goal is not just to be equal to them, it’s to beat them,” she said.
Mesick High School student Diego Ham asked Whitmer about helping young teens get the support they need for mental health problems.
The governor talks about her time at the National Governors Association meeting, where they focused on mental health and spoke to youth ambassadors about their thoughts on how to address the issue. Whitmer said they have built wraparound supports for students in schools to provide more counselors and social workers, as well as better training for others in the schools.
Whitmer also highlighted the importance of the next generation using its voice to talk about issues and what they’d like to see done to address them.
Cadillac Innovation High School student Chance Hethorn asked Whitmer about her efforts to increase the overall quality of the food provided in schools.
Whitmer said the state is focusing to destigmatize the act of getting food at school and ensuring students don’t go hungry at school.
“No kid should be hungry at school, and we know it’s hard enough to sit in class to absorb the material when maybe you’re a little tired, maybe a little distracted,” she said. “But if you’re hungry, it’s impossible to absorb and to get the full benefit of what is being offered in our schools across the state every single day.”
She also highlighted the state’s effort to get more Michigan-grown food in school lunches. Whiter said the state has great partnerships with its farmers and is working toward getting fresher, locally grown produce in the schools.
