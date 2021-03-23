CADILLAC — Work: it’s what the future holds.
So said a panelist at the Career Tech Center’s discussion on work ethic Monday.
“Get ready to work. It’s what the future holds. It’s exciting,‘ said Bobbi Pontz, director of human resources of the southern region of Munson Healthcare. “Make sure you have some energy in it.‘
Students brainstormed questions in their respective programs, then asked panelists the questions during two sessions on Monday at the CTC. Some students were invited to the Lake Superior room at the CTC, to ask the panelists the questions in-person; the rest of the students watched virtually from their classrooms.
Students asked questions that were of-the-moment, getting at some of the important questions of work in the modern era; one asked about marijuana policy, given the state’s recent legalization of cannabis; another asked a question about absences.
“I was just curious about how that would work and especially with COVID going on (if) there were like, different situations or like different rules now,‘ said Kaylynn Markham, a junior in the applied construction technology program.
The employers all said that in Markham’s hypothetical, where somebody misses 20 days of work in the first 90 days, that employee probably wouldn’t have a job. But there have been exceptions recently for COVID-related absences.
“If there are some extenuating circumstances — if you should be sick or family emergency — that’s somewhat different, but if you just don’t want to show up because you’re tired. No, that is just not permitted,‘ said Anja Wing, director of finance and operations for the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau. “We put a lot of effort into making you the best employee you can be and we expect you to be there when you get hired.‘
Markham said she’d heard a lot of people decide not to show up to work and that the employers’ responses were reasonable.
“They made it clear that’s not acceptable,‘ Markham said.
Haley Mattison, a digital media production student, asked about social media accounts and how closely hiring managers screen accounts.
Pontz, from Munson, said that while she personally doesn’t look at applicants’ social media accounts, overall what she’s looking for is that the person on your resume is the person you see online.
Pontz urged using caution overall on social media because bad behavior online can hurt your employment even after you get the job.
Wing warned students that negative social media comments about your previous job can affect how likely you’d be to get a good reference for your next job.
Mattison said the answers were educational.
“I think, now since life is pretty much oriented around media, it really helps like me see that,‘ Mattison said. “As a collective group — my age — we need to really watch what we’re posting.‘
Bob Badner, quality manager at Rexair, echoed the sentiments of other panelists, saying the company will investigate if social media activity puts the company in a bad light.
“But we don’t spend time monitoring the pages. In fact, on the Wi-Fi in our place, all the social media applications are not allowed,‘ Badner said.
Hannah Holland, in the small engine program, contributed a question about whether the employers would consider hiring people with disabilities.
“Most of the time, people really don’t like disabilities but I was surprised that they were like, ‘yes, we like them, they are allowed,’‘ Holland said. “I’m kind of happy because I have a disability.‘
