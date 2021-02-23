REED CITY — Students were secured in their classrooms at Reed City Middle School Tuesday in response to a bomb scare that turned to be a student's attempt at "humor."
According to a press release issued by the district, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Reed City Middle School administrators became aware of the potential threat.
The middle school and high school were immediately put into secure mode with all staff and students sheltering in place. When law enforcement arrived on scene the situation was assessed and decisions were made to ensure that students and staff were relocated from potential areas of danger.
Visual inspection of rooms and lockers was made by school administrators and law enforcement. Subsequently, a trained dog with the Michigan State Police swept the building to ensure no threat remained.
According to the press release, the safety drills and training provided to students and staff at RCAPS assisted in a quick and precise reaction to the threat.
Reed City Public Schools Superintendent Mike Sweet said the threat was conveyed to an administrator by someone other than the individual who allegedly made it.
Given the nature of the information, Sweet said they didn't know for sure if the threat was genuine but until they knew for sure, they treated it as if it was.
"That's something you have to take seriously," Sweet said. "But nothing in the investigation led us to believe there was a bomb anywhere in the building."
At this time, Sweet couldn't reveal any additional information on who made the threat, other than to say police know who the person is, and the investigation is ongoing.
During the few hours of the lockdown, Sweet said multiple text messages were sent to parents to keep them in the loop about what was going on.
"The school staff was prompt and did an excellent job in handling the situation and keeping the students safe," reads a press release issued by the Reed City Police Department. "No items of concern were located. Through an investigation, conducted during the incident, the RCPD determined this to be a student’s attempt at humor."
The matter is still under investigation at the time but once completed will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges in Probate Court, according to the Reed City Police Department press release.
In conjunction with the criminal investigation, Sweet said the school will conduct their own investigation to determine if any changes should be made moving forward regarding how to deal with such incidents.
