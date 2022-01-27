CADILLAC — Students at St. Ann School honored Michigan’s 185th birthday with several state-inspired activities to celebrate.
Falissa Richter, third-grade teacher at St. Ann, decided to put together the event for students to honor Michigan becoming a state 185 years ago.
Third grade is the year that students learn about Michigan history, so with the help from the rest of the staff at St. Ann, teachers are traveling with their students to each center and doing Michigan-themed activities, while learning the history behind it.
To get into the Michigan spirit, Richter said she asked students to wear a T-shirt that says, “Michigan,” or a place that a student had gone to in Michigan.
Activities included:
Car races in the gym
Michigan is known for the Big Three: Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. The principal at St. Ann, Ann Bush, ordered tiny pullback race cars, and the students raced cars in the gym. Richter said that students also learn why Detroit is the leading area for car making and more about the Big Three in detail.
Cherry pie tasting
Not only is Michigan known for cars, but cherries have made a huge impact in Michigan’s agriculture industry. Traverse City is known for its cherry production. Richter’s husband works for a food service delivery, and he delivers to many restaurants in Traverse City. Thankfully, her husband is able to get her cherry pies from Traverse City, so students were able to participate in a cherry pie tasting.
Making Froot Loop necklaces
Inspired by the Michigan-made cereal, students made Froot Loops necklaces and learned about how the cereal was introduced in 1963, and the other products that Kellogg’s specializes in.
Apple blossom painting activity
Michigan’s state flower is the apple blossom. Incorporating art, students painted a branch and then added pink tissue paper to make the flowers, resembling an apple blossom. Students learned that the apple blossom is known for its fragrant pink and white petals.
Making bird seed feeders out of pine cones
Students also found out what is the state tree and state bird. The eastern white pine is Michigan’s state tree, and the American robin is Michigan’s state bird. Combining the two, students made bird feeders out of pine cones, a unique way of providing food to birds.
Little Caesars pizza party
Little Caesars pizza started in Michigan. Ann Bush treated Richter’s class to Little Caesars pizza to celebrate one of the nation’s largest pizza chains.
Overall, Richter said she’s thankful for the teachers who’ve helped make Michigan’s birthday very special for the students. Furthermore, Richter said she’s grateful for the parents who work for the DNR or have previously worked for the DNR who donate posters that could be displayed in each center, highlighting the different activities.
“We live in a really great state and there are so many activities you can do throughout the year — winter, summer and fall,” Richter said. “I think it was good to highlight some of those things that we are known for. It teaches them something about this day, and I feel like they will remember it in the years to come.”
