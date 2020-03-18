Students cope with school closures, widespread social disruption

LEROY — It’s only been a couple of days into the extended spring vacation imposed on Michigan students in response to mounting fears about the spread of COVID-19 but already, patience among some teenaters is starting to wear thin.
“It’s like watching paint dry,‘ said 16-year-old Pine River Area Schools sophomore Seth Duncan. “I’ve just been sitting at home.‘
Duncan said he and his friends initially joked about the reaction people were having to the mysterious contagion but that all changed when the stock market crashed.
“That’s when we started worrying about it,‘ Duncan said. “Then everything got closed and now restaurants.‘
Although Duncan said he doesn’t have any homework to do during the break from school, (it would be difficult for him to turn in assignments, since he doesn’t have internet service where he lives.) Some districts have assigned work for students during the hiatus.
In addition to the impact the virus has already had on his studies, Duncan said his circle of friends has been affected, as well.
Duncan said one of his friends is a foreign exhange student from the Netherlands who had to leave the U.S. early out of concern about the virus pandemic.
While Duncan said he’d almost rather be at school than at home doing nothing, other students are taking advantage of the time off.
“I think this is going to be great,‘ said 18-year-old Pine River Area Schools senior Jordan Koetje.
During the break, Koetje said he plans to work on the family farm, see friends and basically go about his life with minimal disruption.
Koetje said he thinks concerns about the virus are somewhat overblown but he acknowledged that for elderly folks and those with compromised immune systems, it’s a much more serious threat.
Duncan said it’s the potential danger to the elderly that’s been the most difficult thing for him to cope with, as he’s very close to his grandfather.
“I used to hang out with my grampa all the time,‘ Duncan said. “Now I have to try not to touch him or even hug him. It’s like it’s forcing you to be distant from your family — that’s the worst part about it.‘
Koetje said he’s also had to adjust his behaviors to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
“My nephews have been going through (chemotherapy) and have bad immune systems,‘ Koetje said. “I always used to be with them but now I can’t do as many things with them or spend as much time with them.‘
Last Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private. Last Friday, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that will span from March 16-April 5.
Pine River Area Schools superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the closure will be very hard on many people. He also said the next few weeks may bring relief and a chance of reopening, but they also may show a need to extend the closure. As a result, there is a need to be patient and take heed of the circumstances as a community, state, nation, and world.
“Different schools will have different answers based on resources, certification of programming, and personnel/other contracts,‘ Lukshaitis said. “Rather than attempt to go back-and-forth and conduct meetings for each and every request and examine every new contingency, it has been decided that folks operate better when there are plans based on a commitment. So, with all that in mind, for the next three weeks, we will shut down completely and lock our doors.‘
When faced with tough situations, Lukshaitis said decisions should be based on what is best for the greater good. With that in mind, he said the district is acting as a family and nothing is stronger than family.
He also said hope feeds the district’s energy level, positivity, passion for life, their kids, and the future for everyone.
“Faith gives us the peace we need in turbulent times. Love for family and one another gives us the strength to stand when all we want to do is lie down,‘ he said.
