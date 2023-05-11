CADILLAC — Talking to a prospective employer can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially for a teenager.
On Tuesday, area students were given the opportunity to practice this skill when employers from a range of fields visited the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
During the Employer Expo, students dressed professionally, handed out their resumes, shook hands and discussed their future career goals.
Anne Patnode, human resources business partner with Samaritas Senior Living, said it’s always fun getting to know the students.
“You get to hear about their aspirations and dreams ... it’s just amazing,” Patnode said. “We enjoy and look forward to it every year.”
Patnode said the event is a great way to expose the students to a lot of different kinds of employers and get them out of their shells a little bit.
Hannah Holland, 19, is enrolled in the automotive program at the CTC but has aspirations to eventually enter the aviation field.
Holland said attending the Employer Expo was a good experience because she learned about all the different types of jobs there are, and how to seek them out.
Career skills program student Auden Randall, 16, said he would like to enter the law enforcement field, which he became interested in as a result of television shows like CHiPs.
“You get to keep a lot of people safe,” said Randall, who added that the Employer Expo provided some helpful information, including what the job duties would be at Meijer.
Michael Filkins, with Central Professional Services, said the students were very attentive and interested in what the employers had to share. He added that he heard some say they were excited to get out of their comfort zones and talk to new people.
“Keep that attitude and you’ll go far,” Filkins said.
Employers that had tables set up during the event included The Wex Express, Oaks Correctional Facility, Callahan Supply, Meijer, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Camp Newaygo, Alro Steel, Cintas, Central Professional Services, Borg Warner, District Health Dept No. 10, Samaritas, LeRoy Tool and Die, Forest Area Credit Union, Fed Ex, Michigan State Police, Michigan Regional Carpenters, US Postal Service, Tesa Tape, Northwest Community Action Agency, Springhill Camps, Wesco of Lake City, Cadillac Family Physicians, Cadillac Police Department, Weller Reman Center, The Curry House, Army National Guard, Ellens Equipment, Hutchinson Antivibration Systems, MR Chain, Cadillac Casting Inc, TC Electrical Apprenticeship, Biewer Sawmill, Groupe Beneteau, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, Crystal Mountain, Ebel’s Family Center, Wexford Community Credit Union, Cadillac Area YMCA, AAR, Akwell Automotive, Cadillac Garage Door, Caberfae Peaks, Hutson, Atlantic Power, Frontier Trucking, U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.