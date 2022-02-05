CADILLAC — Around 80 fourth-graders from Lake City Elementary School began the Safety Around Water (SAW) program at the Cadillac Area YMCA recently.
Lake City Area Schools initially undertook the program after multiple children drowned in Lake Missaukee in 2015. After the Lake City Council discusses the tragedies, Brad Seger, who was mayor at the time, said they decided something had to be done.
“It’s such a tragedy when a child drowns in seven feet of water,” Seger said. “So, these simple lessons we feel will save children’s lives.”
Since 2016, retired Lake City teacher Linda McGiness said the school has been sending the fourth-graders to the Cadillac Area YMCA to learn different swimming tips and techniques. Thanks to support from the school and volunteers, McGiness said they’ve been able to keep the program going all these years.
“I haven’t had any trouble getting people to help because they know it’s a valuable asset for our community,” McGiness said.
Due to the pandemic last year, McGiness said they weren’t able to have the program. Since the fifth-grade class missed the program, she said they were able to send them thanks to a grant.
“We didn’t (have it) last year because of COVID,” McGiness said. “So, this year, they’re doing the fourth and fifth grade to catch up. And the Y has been gracious and applied for a grant to pay for the fifth grade.”
With the program starting up last week, McGiness said the students will participate in one-hour lessons every Tuesday and Thursday. The fourth graders will go from January to March and the fifth graders will start up in February.
“Some are getting acquainted with the water,” McGiness said. “They don’t always have access to the lake. Plus, the lake has a different level of fear you might say because of the waves or temperature or whatever, where the pool is constant.”
With the SAW program, John Leech, the Aquatics Director at the Cadillac Area YMCA, said the students will learn how to float, different swimming strokes, and tips on what to do if they fell into the water.
“It’s important for these kids to know if something happens, if they were to fall in, if they were to go swimming, they just have more knowledge on how to be safe around that water,” Leech said.
“If something does happen or things become unsafe, they know what to do, and they have essentially seen it before without doing it. It’s that training before you do.”
For fourth-grade teachers like Chelsea Root and Kyle Smith, seeing their students grow and become better swimmers is always a rewarding experience.
“They are just so excited to come, and it’s so neat to see the very first day of lessons,” Root said. “They’re usually very nervous because they don’t know what to anticipate, especially if they’re not a confident swimmer.”
“And so then after the first couple of sessions, to see them blossom in their self-confidence has been really exciting.”
“They absolutely love it,” Smith added. “Everyone wants to do it. It’s something they look forward to.”
With the SAW program underway for the Lake City fourth-grade class, McGiness said the whole experience is a win-win for everyone involved.
“It’s a lifetime skill,” McGiness said. “We have this resource in our community and I think it’s important. The kids are experiencing a whole new world, you might say, and every experience we have as a child or adult helps us grow mentally and physically.”
