CADILLAC — When students returned to school during the pandemic, many schools began focusing on mental health issues.
As the school year comes to a close, some students said they’re seeing improvements in their mental health thanks to their school’s increased efforts to address their concerns.
“It is definitely better,” McBain junior Shawna Eisenga said. “My social anxiety is way better than it was. Now, I like hanging out with friends and all that.”
Eisenga was in a rough place before the pandemic because of the passing of her grandfather. She said she went into a depressive state and began isolating herself. The only people she saw and spoke with daily were her sister and mother.
She said her isolation gave her bad social anxiety and led to bad panic attacks when she was in large crowds of people. Eisenga said it was a challenge returning to school with the large groups of students and her performance in school also suffered.
“My grades were definitely not good,” she said. “My head was everywhere except for school.”
McBain sophomore Maisie Eling was also in a rough place before the pandemic. Eling said middle school was hard because she felt she didn’t have many friends and didn’t feel included.
When the pandemic hit, Eling said she felt that she needed to get away from everything and do some reflecting. She said that realized she had close friends and started connecting with them.
Eling said she began hanging out with friends from kindergarten when she went back to school and was accepted into a new friend group.
“In middle school, I was way too worried about fitting in with everyone that I just kind of strayed away from my actual friends,” she said.
“It didn’t take until the pandemic for me to realize that. I kind of stepped back from everything and look at it, so I guess it kind of helped me honestly.”
Other students dealt with family issues during the pandemic. Lake City senior Edward Buttleman said his family situation put a lot of his mind during the pandemic.
His situation got tougher when he choose to take classes online. Buttleman said he found himself slacking off and his grades suffered as a result.
Once he got back to school and had a routine, Buttleman said he focused on improving his school performance.
“I was kind of struggling a little bit at first, but I feel like I did a pretty good job getting it back up and trying to fix the problem that I had caused myself,” he said.
Family issues were one of the big things exposed during the pandemic according to Lake City Area Schools counselor Jim Snyder. He said this may have caused some students to worry more about things outside of their schoolwork.
“I feel like kids are carrying extra loads just because of split families and all the turmoil and stuff that goes on there,” he said.
Snyder also said he feels some students lacked the motivation to come to school and complete their work coming out of the pandemic.
Lake City junior Harmony Jewett is one of those students who skipped school. Jewett said she didn’t want to be at school because many students weren’t as talkative as they were before.
Her decisions negatively impacted her school performance and Jewett said she became very depressed watching her grades slip. Now she is working toward making up classes and getting back into a routine.
“It definitely was tough because I was so mad, but it was my fault,” she said. “I still only have to make up one class, but I made up most of them last year and I did an online class that wasn’t bad.”
McBain High School social worker Melanie Schmid also noticed some attendance and behavioral issues coming out of the pandemic. Since returning to school, Schmid said McBain has been working out showing students different resources that can help them with mental health and academic issues.
“I know a lot of the conversations I have with kids is we know that it sucks sometimes but there are resources here for you,” she said. “You don’t have to text Mom and go home. We can talk through some stuff and you can get back to class.”
Many students credit school staff for helping them talk through tough situations. McBain senior Savannah Gunnerson said she is comfortable talking to many of her teachers about her family situation and other problems.
Gunnerson said the school has also brought in more counselors and social workers to help students improve their mental health. With graduation quickly approaching, Gunnerson said she’s dreading graduating because she’ll lose the relationships she has built with staff members.
“If I’m having a bad day, I can just come in (to Schmid’s office) or to any of my teachers and cry or break down,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what I’m going through, they’ll listen, they’ll stop what they’re doing, they’ll close the door and they’ll let me do my thing and it’s OK.”
New programs and classes helped some students at Lake City. Jewett said she got involved in the school’s Leader in Me program, which branches out into different groups.
Jewett’s group plans assemblies, puts up inspirational quotes and hangs murals around the school.
“I feel like it’s just to get more kids’ opinions on what we want to do because it feels like a lot of the adults over the last few years are just trying to take over and they don’t really care what we think,” she said. “But I think Lake City is doing really good with that because the Leader in Me group is trying to change that.”
The school also introduced a junior seminar class. Snyder said the class is designed to teach students social-emotional skills to explain how people react to different situations and ways to interact with those people.
The class also helps students research potential career paths and help them decide their next move after high school. Jewett said these new programs and classes have motivated her to come to school each day because she is excited to learn again.
“It’s definitely given me something to look forward to and gives you something to get out of bed for,” she said. “When I get up in the morning, and I don’t want to come to school, I think about the reasons that I want to come to school and that I would want to be there.”
Buttleman said he hopes Lake City continue expanding on its current programs because he believes they are trending in the right direction.
“If it keeps up with the way it’s thinking now and the way it’s going, it can only go up,” he said.
Gunnerson said she’d like schools like McBain to bring back its mentorship program. She said the program allowed high school students to mentor and give elementary kids another person to talk to.
Other students like to see more clubs. Eisenga is currently taking a sculpture class and said it helps take her mind off of whatever is going on in her life. She said activities like those could help students take a break from daily life and focus on something else.
While Snyder said student mental health is included, there’s always more that could be done. He said communication with students, parents and staff will be important because it’ll help the school understand what students are going through and how they can address their needs.
“It helps us realize what the real story is and builds trust because the more you build trust with people, the faster you can make things happen,” he said.
Schmid said McBain is focusing on implementing positive behavior interventions and support (PBIS) programs to address student behavior. She said PBIS will offer the school a framework for addressing inappropriate behaviors and teach students what is expected of them.
She said the goal is to create safer environment for students, while also some behavioral problems that come about after the pandemic.
