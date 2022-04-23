CADILLAC — Students from Cadillac and surrounding areas were in attendance at the Wexford County Civic Arena for the 44th annual Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Breakfast held Friday. Out of the crowd, which included nine county high schools, three students had a chance to ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a question.
First to the podium was Lake City Area Schools student Kyndle Carpenter, who asked how the governor is preparing for the quickly approaching August elections. Before offering her reply, Whitmer asked Carpenter if she’s registered to vote yet, inciting laughter from the crowd, and from Carpenter who said she hasn’t turned 18 yet.
The moment became an opportunity for Whitmer to encourage all the students in the audience to register to vote when the time comes.
“I hope when you turn 18, you’re gonna register to vote,” she said. “And that goes for all the students here.”
Regarding Carpenter’s question on election preparation, Whitmer said that in any difficult time, like election season, she centers herself by thinking of the people that she serves. Along with that, she tells the crowd it’s about “focusing on the fundamentals,” and making sure that students and community members have the tools that they need to succeed.
Whitmer then highlighted her answer with an anecdote about her visit to Midland after flood in 2020.
“It was in the middle of the pandemic, and I thought, I mean, what next, the locusts are coming or what?” she said. “But I went into Midland, and it was a community that was hurting, and yet, I saw neighbors helping one another, and that was so inspiring.”
As the state continues to see a decline in cases and a return to normalcy, Whitmer said she’s looking forward to being out and about again, connecting with people across the state. In concluding her answer, Whitmer reiterated her hope that the attending students will register to vote, and seek out opportunities to further their education and community service.
Next in line was student Gavin Waite from Manton Consolidated Schools, who asked, “What does the governor’s day look like on a day-to-day basis?” and “What part of the job do you like most and least?”
To give Waite an accurate idea of the day in the life of an elected official, Whitmer described the day she had in Cadillac thus far, and where she’d be heading for the remainder of her Friday. The morning began with Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Berard, who helped to coordinate the Governor’s Breakfast with her fellow chamber staff. Berard accompanied Whitmer on a trip to Rexair LLC and to an acknowledgment event naming Cadillac an official Trails Town.
Following the breakfast, Whitmer said she would be touring the Yoplait factory in Reed City before taking a trip to Frankenmuth. She told Waite that she specifically described what Friday’s agenda looked like, because every day is different when it comes to her job. From a brewery visit in Traverse City to a sugar beet farm in the thumb, Whitmer said her position gives her a chance to experience different happenings across the state that she otherwise couldn’t.
Although it’s exciting, she said there are some challenging aspects as well.
“I think the challenging part is in this environment. I think a lot of the rhetoric has gotten very dangerous and very concerning, and I’m worried about what that means,” she said. “I’m an ordinary person in an extraordinary role, serving at an extraordinary time, and it’s been a difficult couple of years, and I think the threats and the ugliness in our environment is the downside to serving.”
No matter how people identify, or where their opinions lie, Whitmer said her hope is that community members will do their best to keep a healthy debate, but focus on what really matters.
The final question came from Stella Henderson of Marion Public Schools who asked what policies Whitmer’s office can put in place to increase jobs and pay in Michigan. In response, Whitmer touched on some of the efforts she’s been making toward increasing employment since entering office. One of those efforts has been closing the skills gap.
At the time she was elected, Michigan was one of five states that hadn’t set a goal for skills attainment. On her first day, Whitmer said she wanted to set a goal of having 60% of the Michigan adult population with a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2030. The goal had been set in 2019, and since then, she said the number has increased from 44% to 49%.
Whitmer also touched on the Michigan Reconnect and Going Pro programs, which are available through the state to help people build professional skills. As of right now 170,000 people have signed up for those programs, contributing to lowering levels of unemployment, she said.
“Our unemployment rate is at a very low number right now, and we’ve seen growth over the last 11 months, month after month,” she said. “… Making sure that you and all of your fellow students see that there is a path to skills that will get you in a good paying job right here, and that you can make an incredible life here in Michigan, that’s the work that I’ll continue to do, and the work that we’ve all got to partner together to make sure that we’re successful, because we want you to stay here in Michigan.”
