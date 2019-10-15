Students receiving free and reduced lunches mostly holding steady

CADILLAC — Every school day, about 750,000 Michigan students ate lunch for free or at a reduced cost in Fiscal Year 2018.
In local schools, it’s more common for a student to be enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program than it is for a student not to be; most local school districts this year are offering free or reduced lunches to 50% or more of their students; those that aren’t above 50% are close to it.
It’s hard to say whether the number is getting better or worse since the Great Recession, says Diane Golzynski, Ph.D., director of the Office of Health and Nutrition Services at the Michigan Department of Education.
“There likely was more kids receiving (free and reduced) meals during the recession because the student enrollment was greater in the last decade and the birth rate continues to drop,‘ Golzynski wrote in an email to the Cadillac News.
The picture from local districts is incomplete; Cadillac Area Public Schools (CAPS) is seeing a slow increase in the number of students participating in the free and reduced lunch program over the past 10 years, according to Superintendant Jennifer Brown.
In Manton, the trend over time has been a decrease, from 61% of the students receiving free and reduced lunch 10 years ago to 57% currently, said Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow, though there are more students in the program this year than last.
Compared to last year, CAPS and Manton have more students in the free and reduced lunch program, while Mesick, Evart and McBain have held steady, superintendents said.
The percentage of students on the National School Lunch Program is sometimes used as proxy for the challenges schools face; schools with more kids on the program are assumed to have more difficulty.
But it’s not the whole story.
“The use of data around poverty correlates well with challenges in attendance, behavior and additional social, emotional and academic needs of students,‘ Brown wrote in an email. “Although it does not always accurately align with the unique challenges schools face in meeting the needs of each student, we remain focused on the work in challenging and supporting each of our students.‘
In some schools, the percentage of high risk students is so high that everybody gets free meals, even students whose families would otherwise earn too much to qualify.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Program (CEP) was implemented after the recession and “allows for schools with a high number of students identified as high risk to offer meals at no cost to all students. The basis for determining if a student is high risk is their participation in SNAP, TANF, some Medicaid Programs, or students in Foster Care,‘ Golzynski said.
Mesick is participating in CEP this year (some CAPS schools joined the program last year).
It’s been very beneficial to the district so far, Superintendant Scott Akom said. And together with another program, some families don’t have to worry about student weekday meals at all.
“We also have an after-school program, SEEDs, that is grant-funded,‘ Akom explained. “Our nutrition department prepares an evening meal for the students in this program which is also free. So, some of our students are able to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner for free at Mesick Schools.‘
The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) “provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day. The program was established under the National School Lunch Act, signed by President Harry Truman in 1946. About 7.1 million children participated in the NSLP in its first year ... in 2016: 30.4 million children‘ participated, Golzynski said, referencing a USDA explainer.
“The ultimate goal is that every child succeeds and makes the academic growth to be successful in all subject areas,‘ Akom said. “Living in poverty can often produce more challenges in life, but it can’t be used as an excuse.‘
